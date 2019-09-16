Zoetis (ZTS) Shareholder Axiom International Investors Lifted Its Holding by $700,035; Barrett Asset Management Trimmed Holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio C (CTSH) as Market Valuation Declined

Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 6,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 295,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.53M, up from 289,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $119.68. About 819,186 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.35B; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – PURCHASE PRICE OF US $83 PER SHARE IN CASH, OR APPROXIMATELY $2.0 BLN IN AGGREGATE; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis First-Quarter Profit Benefits From Tax Changes; Backs 2018 Guidance; 26/04/2018 – Zoetis to Expand Animal Vaccine Research and Manufacturing in Suzhou, China; 15/05/2018 – Anatara Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement with Zoetis; 15/05/2018 – Zoetis Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend; 10/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS – EXPECTS DEAL TO HAVE IMPACT ON 2018 EARNINGS RELATED TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING ACTIVITIES; ON ADJUSTED BASIS, CO DOES NOT EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Veterinary-Diagnostics Company Abaxis for $2 Billion

Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio C (CTSH) by 80.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc sold 316,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 77,987 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.94 million, down from 394,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $64.19. About 780,067 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.91 million for 15.28 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

