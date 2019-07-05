Zoetis (ZTS) Shareholder Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Raised Holding by $47.23 Million; Mdc Partners (MDCA) Holder Indaba Capital Management LP Increased Holding by $5.18 Million as Share Price Rose

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 404.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 472,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 589,008 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.30 million, up from 116,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $115.34. About 1.03M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics company Abaxis for $2bn; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL IMPACTING 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis: Purchase Price of $83 Per Shr in Cash, or Approximately $2B in Aggregate; 07/03/2018 Zoetis Conference Call Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 8; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.04; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 25/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $89; 15/05/2018 – Anatara Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement with Zoetis; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR US $83/SHR IN CASH

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 59.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp bought 2.59 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.92 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56 million, up from 4.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.30M market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $2.6. About 58,876 shares traded. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 23.66% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 23/04/2018 – MDC Partners Schedules Conference Call to Discuss its Financial Results for the Three Months Ending March 31, 2018; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS ENTERS INTO STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH INSTRUMENT; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners Inc. Reports Results For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS APPOINTS DESIRéE ROGERS AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR TO ITS BOARD; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – EXPECT 1-3% GROWTH IN ORGANIC REVENUE IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – Ned Russell Joins MDC Partners as Managing Partner, Healthcare to Bolster Award-Winning Network’s lmpressive Category Experience and Growth; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.56; 25/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 02/04/2018 – MDC Partners Enters into Strategic Partnership with Instrument, a Leading Independent Digital Agency

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14B and $7.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 76,603 shares to 819,116 shares, valued at $49.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 22,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 382,698 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.09 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zevenbergen Invests Lc holds 0.08% or 21,680 shares. Tci Wealth accumulated 0.02% or 344 shares. Montag A Associate reported 27,191 shares stake. Jane Street Gp owns 43,523 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Caprock has 0.04% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 2,076 shares. Mackenzie has 0.63% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors owns 24,391 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Telemus Capital Lc accumulated 0.05% or 6,429 shares. Ifrah Financial Services Inc reported 5,700 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Caxton Associates LP reported 4,277 shares. Norinchukin Bancorp The reported 251,560 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Valley Natl Advisers reported 87 shares stake. Bokf Na stated it has 0.23% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc invested in 1,199 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $122,080 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $18,500 was made by Gendel Mitchell on Friday, March 22. $51,891 worth of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) shares were bought by O’DONOVAN ANNE MARIE.

