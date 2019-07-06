Zoetis (ZTS) Share Price Rose While Credit Agricole S A Boosted Its Stake; Coca Cola Co (KO) Shareholder Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 71.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 23,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,960 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63M, up from 32,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $114.18. About 1.70 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS INC – UPON TERMINATION OF MERGER BY CO OR ZOETIS UPON SPECIFIED CONDITIONS, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY CO TO ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – S&P: Zoetis Rating Reflects Expectation That Leverage Will Remain in 2x-3x Range in 2018-2019; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL IMPACTING 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS; 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR $83/SHARE IN CASH; 10/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Zoetis’ Acquisition Of Abaxis Is Credit Negative; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q EPS 72c; 27/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Kohl’s and Zoetis; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Rev $1.37B

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 40.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 9,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,707 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $639,000, down from 24,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.11. About 6.98M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 17/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 26/03/2018 – BTS Named a Top 20 Sales Training Company by Training Industry for Fifth Year in a Row; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history:; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 16% Headwind From Acquisitions, Divestitures and Structural Items in 2Q; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – WITHIN NEXT THREE YEARS, TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $250 MLN IN PAKISTAN HAS BEEN PLANNED; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil’s to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINAL NON-BINDING AGREEMENT WILL COMPLETE REFRANCHISING OF COMPANY-OWNED BOTTLING OPERATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ARCA CONTINENTAL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.65B for 21.01 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

