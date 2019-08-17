Zoetis (ZTS) Position Maintained by Clough Capital Partners L P; Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosted Holding in Msc Indl Direct (MSM) by $828,200 as Stock Value Declined

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 54.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 26,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The hedge fund held 76,200 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.67 million, up from 49,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $125.37. About 1.21M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 25/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $89; 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Diagnostics Company Abaxis in $2 Billion Cash Deal; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Acquire Abaxis, A Leading Global Provider Of Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostic Instruments; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Zoetis One of America’s Best Employers for Third Year in a Row; 26/04/2018 – Zoetis to Expand Animal Vaccine Research and Manufacturing in Suzhou, China; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – PURCHASE PRICE OF US $83 PER SHARE IN CASH, OR APPROXIMATELY $2.0 BLN IN AGGREGATE; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS BUY PRICE OF US $83/SHR IN CASH

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 104.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 10,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 19,800 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 9,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.77B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $68.37. About 431,277 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in MSC Industrial; 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 23/04/2018 – DJ MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSM); 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103; 05/04/2018 – MSC Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q EPS $2.06; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Long Island Invsts Limited Liability invested in 73,232 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 336,418 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Inc Nc holds 0.89% or 63,665 shares. Sageworth Tru holds 29 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth holds 0.01% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 454 shares. Raub Brock Cap Mngmt LP reported 216,773 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp reported 14,512 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Anderson Hoagland & has 0.59% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 9,995 shares. Foundry Limited Company owns 9,739 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services owns 4,049 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Highlander Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.41% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). San Francisco Sentry (Ca) reported 834 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 2,659 shares. Great Lakes Limited Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 75,741 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd invested in 0.02% or 19,167 shares.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 63,900 shares to 78,200 shares, valued at $7.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advent Claymore Cv Secs & In (AVK) by 33,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,710 shares, and cut its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 41.41 million shares or 0.42% more from 41.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William & Il holds 0.01% or 14,339 shares. Jupiter Asset Ltd reported 89,860 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Haverford reported 4,890 shares stake. Burgundy Asset Mngmt reported 118,175 shares. 5,300 are owned by Axa. Franklin Resource Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 12,728 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 29,042 shares. Fil Limited, Bermuda-based fund reported 70,819 shares. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Company stated it has 704,940 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Country National Bank accumulated 50 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Inv Techs Inc has invested 0.01% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). London Com Of Virginia reported 0.23% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Rech holds 0.16% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) or 344,619 shares.