Zoetis (ZTS) Position Maintained by Blair William & Company; Diana Shipping (DSX) Shareholder 12 West Capital Management LP Lowered Its Stake by $4.55 Million as Market Value Rose

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 14,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.39M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $240.23M, up from 2.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $114.57. About 1.73M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS – EXPECTS DEAL TO HAVE IMPACT ON 2018 EARNINGS RELATED TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING ACTIVITIES; ON ADJUSTED BASIS, CO DOES NOT EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE THROUGH A COMBINATION OF EXISTING CASH AND NEW DEBT; 07/03/2018 Zoetis Conference Call Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 8; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.35B; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Diagnostics Company Abaxis in $2 Billion Cash Deal; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR US $83/SHR IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis: Purchase Price of $83 Per Shr in Cash, or Approximately $2B in Aggregate; 26/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC SAYS TO EXPAND ANIMAL VACCINE RESEARCH AND MANUFACTURING IN SUZHOU, CHINA; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics company Abaxis for $2bn

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) by 83.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 2.27M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 440,036 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, down from 2.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.46M market cap company. It closed at $3.63 lastly. It is up 25.57% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 18/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Direct Continuation of Time Charter Contract for m/v Santa Barbara With Cargill and a New Time Ch; 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 13, 2018; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$18,000 PER DAY FOR MINIMUM 20 MONTHS TO MAXIMUM 22 MONTHS; 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING- GROSS CHARTER RATE FOR M/V MYRTO OF $14,000/DAY,MINUS 4.75% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES,FOR MINIMUM OF 13 TO MAXIMUM OF 15 MONTHS; 30/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING, CARGILL IN TIME CHARTER FOR M/V SALT LAKE CITY; 04/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 17, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Diana Shipping 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 10/05/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for M/V San Francisco With Koch; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING- GROSS CHARTER RATE IS $12,600/DAY,MINUS 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES,FOR MINIMUM OF 12 TO MAXIMUM OF 15 MONTHS FOR M/V ARETHUSA; 04/04/2018 – DIANA REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V LA WITH SWISSMARINE

Analysts await Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to report earnings on July, 25. DSX’s profit will be $3.05 million for 30.25 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Diana Shipping Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.14% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Diana Shipping updates on new time charter contracts – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How to Invest in Shipping Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on May 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Diana Shipping Inc. Announces the Date for the 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results, Conference Call and Webcast – GlobeNewswire” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How To Get Paid From Booming Global Trade – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contracts for m/v New York With Singapore Marine and m/v Boston With Oldendorff – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why We Think Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 234% – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “BofA Downgrades Veterinary Medicine Maker Zoetis On Valuation – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Zoetis (ZTS) and Elanco (ELAN) To See Nominal Impact From ASF Despite Existing Overhang – Cowen – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Domo Inc by 32,662 shares to 29,135 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ISTB) by 12,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,841 shares, and cut its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP).