Zoetis (ZTS) Position Has Lifted by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc; Twin Capital Management Has Increased Oge Energy Com $Us (OGE) Holding by $1.69 Million as Shares Declined

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 13.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 11,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,786 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.34M, up from 81,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $113.48. About 786,319 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 10/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA REPORTS EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL IMPACTING 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS; 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Rev $1.37B; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Veterinary-Diagnostics Company Abaxis for $2 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Acquire Abaxis, A Leading Global Provider Of Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostic Instruments; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA IN DETACH LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY EPS $2.77-EPS $2.93; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Oge Energy Corp Com $Us (OGE) by 22.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 39,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.12% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 211,040 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.10 million, up from 171,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp Com $Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $43.03. About 950,635 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 22.45% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Rev $492.7M; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Net $55M; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Net $55M; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rev. OGE Energy And Sub Otlks To Negative; Rtgs Afrmd; 09/04/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1st Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 17C; 22/04/2018 – DJ OGE Energy Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGE); 11/04/2018 – OGE recognized as a 2020 Women on Boards Winning Company; 12/04/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Rev $492.7M

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $563,255 activity.

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Positive Readouts From Adamas And Ironwood, Sesen Bio To Offer Shares, Stoke Therapeutics Debut – Benzinga” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About Zoetis Inc.’s (NYSE:ZTS) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Big Pharma Gets Bigger – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 234% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zoetis: High-Quality Compounder Growing 10% Per Year – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rockland Trust Communications holds 2,944 shares. Moreover, Covington Mgmt has 0.24% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 38,981 shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has 0.11% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 4.04M shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 1.71 million shares. Macquarie Ltd reported 198,775 shares. Eulav Asset Management reported 40,000 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Prudential Finance accumulated 552,968 shares. Jnba Finance Advsrs stated it has 0% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.21% or 145,456 shares. Jacobs And Company Ca has invested 1.91% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Bbva Compass Bank, a Texas-based fund reported 10,397 shares. Utah Retirement System stated it has 91,521 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Lee Danner & Bass, a Tennessee-based fund reported 52,892 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc invested in 0.13% or 2.07M shares. Advisor Prtn Lc invested 0.14% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

More notable recent OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Care About OGE Energy Corp.â€™s (NYSE:OGE) Investment Potential? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Customers benefit from federal tax reform in OG&E’s rate filing – PR Newswire” published on January 16, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “In The SPP FERC Region, Take OGE Energy Corp. – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold OGE shares while 100 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 132.15 million shares or 2.48% less from 135.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Company accumulated 11,476 shares or 0% of the stock. Stifel Fincl accumulated 0% or 32,908 shares. 3.80 million are owned by Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation. Howe Rusling Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). The Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Management Llc has invested 0.07% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Goldman Sachs Gp Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 2.07M shares. Coldstream Cap Mgmt reported 4,663 shares. Verition Fund Limited Liability Corp has 6,231 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moneta Group Invest Lc has 0.03% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 12,732 shares. Gsa Cap Llp holds 31,235 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Corp reported 6,600 shares. Centurylink Invest Mngmt invested in 28,491 shares or 0.5% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement has 0.03% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Viking Fund Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.38% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 35,000 shares. Moreover, Omers Administration has 0.04% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03 million and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 23,158 shares to 330,927 shares, valued at $62.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mfc Vanguard Index Funds S&P 5 (VOO) by 3,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,050 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Resources Inc Com (NYSE:EOG).