Zoetis (ZTS) Position Boosted by Tekla Capital Management Llc; Bath Savings Trust Co Has Cut Its Position in Celgene (CELG) by $6.53 Million

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 5,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 257,001 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.87M, up from 251,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $128.43. About 1.70 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS BUY PRICE OF US $83/SHR IN CASH; 29/03/2018 – Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR ABOUT $2B; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis First-Quarter Profit Benefits From Tax Changes; Backs 2018 Guidance; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA IN DETACH LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics firm Abaxis for $1.9 bln; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL IMPACTING 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS; 16/05/2018 – S&P: Zoetis Rating Reflects Expectation That Leverage Will Remain in 2x-3x Range in 2018-2019; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Net $352M; 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in Celgene Corporation (CELG) by 70.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 69,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 28,987 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, down from 98,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Celgene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $97.15. About 2.74M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 02/04/2018 – CELGENE SAYS SMITH’S PRIMARY DUTIES TO BE ASSUMED BY ALLES; 23/04/2018 – Zymeworks and Celgene Expand Bispecific Antibody Collaboration; 28/03/2018 – Abide and Celgene Enter Worldwide License Agreement for ABX-1772; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – WITH MULTIPLE CATALYSTS FOR GROWTH EXPECTED OVER NEXT 12 TO 18 MONTHS, REAFFIRMING 2020 OUTLOOK; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 15/05/2018 – HHS Secretary Azar pitches naming and shaming tactics on drug price campaign, singling out Celgene’s Revlimid; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: In Phase 3 CheckMate -214 Clinical Trial, Opdivo + Yervoy Combination Demonstrated a Significant and Unprecedented Increase in Overall Survival; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio and Celgene Will Shr 50% of U.S. Costs and Profits; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE STILL OPEN TO DEALS; DOESN’T NOTE ANYTHING SPECIFIC; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg accumulated 0.26% or 2.99M shares. The Massachusetts-based Jp Marvel Inv Limited has invested 1.87% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Plancorp Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 2,223 shares. Moreover, Price Michael F has 1.29% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 110,000 shares. Havens Advisors Llc holds 7.76% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 85,000 shares. Smith Salley & Assocs owns 11,434 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Carroll Assoc accumulated 313 shares. Wendell David Associates stated it has 14,375 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Northeast accumulated 0.03% or 3,583 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Company Inc has 3,795 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 33,000 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Stonebridge Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested in 2,132 shares. Cannell Peter B holds 3.74% or 1.02M shares in its portfolio. Canandaigua Bancorp And Tru Comm owns 9,822 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Loeb Prtnrs, a New York-based fund reported 200 shares.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3,029 shares to 32,096 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,812 shares, and has risen its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Non (NYSE:MKC).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.82B for 9.41 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Fruth Investment has invested 0.08% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Cibc Comml Bank Usa owns 2,995 shares. Winslow Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.89% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 3.47M shares. Natl Commerce Tx owns 85,795 shares. 67,995 are owned by Mutual Of America Management Ltd Com. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability holds 69,995 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 344 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Amp Cap Limited reported 0.22% stake. The Sweden-based Amf Pensionsforsakring has invested 0.4% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Nomura Asset Co Ltd owns 422,473 shares. Pettee Invsts accumulated 9,620 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Moreover, Aperio Gp Inc Ltd has 0.14% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Hallmark Capital Inc reported 11,635 shares stake. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Com owns 19.12M shares or 2.45% of their US portfolio.

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 96,468 shares to 289,404 shares, valued at $3.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 135,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 293,392 shares, and cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

