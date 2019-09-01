Zoetis (ZTS) Market Valuation Rose While Harvest Capital Strategies Trimmed Stake by $500,000; Gemmer Asset Management Holding in A B M Industries (ABM) Has Trimmed by $1.64 Million

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $126.42. About 1.60M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Abaxis for $2 Billion as Firms Prowl for Pet Deals; 29/03/2018 – Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION BY ABAXIS OR CO, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ABAXIS – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85; 07/03/2018 Zoetis Conference Call Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 8; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Buy Veterinary Diagnostics Company Abaxis For A 16% Premium — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $120 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO THE COMPANY UNDER OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Adj EPS 75c

Gemmer Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in A B M Industries Inc (ABM) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc sold 45,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.91% . The institutional investor held 488,068 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.74M, down from 533,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in A B M Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $37.26. About 222,532 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 36.39% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 07/05/2018 – ABM RESOURCES IN NON-BINDING HOA W/ NEWCREST FOR NT PROJECT; 19/03/2018 – ABM Industries Group Meeting Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 26; 13/03/2018 – Oklahoma State University Teams Up with ABM for Athletic Facilities’ Maintenance; 30/04/2018 – Cardtronics Extends ABM and Payments Agreement with Meridian; 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES 1Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B (2 EST.); 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys 1.1% of ABM Industries; 29/03/2018 – ABM Selected as Preferred Partner and Awarded Janitorial Services Contract at LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot; 24/04/2018 – ABM Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 10 Days

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94 million and $367.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Short Term Us (SCHO) by 6,211 shares to 16,433 shares, valued at $825,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Small (VB) by 2,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. ABM’s profit will be $37.90M for 16.06 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by ABM Industries Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.40% EPS growth.