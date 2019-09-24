Zoetis (ZTS) Market Valuation Rose While Fishman Jay A LTD Increased by $56.74 Million Its Stake; United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Lipe & Dalton Lowered Holding by $357,370

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) by 10.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 5,438 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $617.16 million, up from 4,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Zoetis Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $125.08. About 1.61 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Zoetis’ Acquisition Of Abaxis Is Credit Negative; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Expects to Complete Acquisition Before End 2018; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR US $83/SHR IN CASH; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q EPS 72c; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 29/03/2018 – Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 10/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Abaxis for $2 Billion as Firms Prowl for Pet Deals; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA REPORTS EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL IMPACTING 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS

Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 6.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton sold 2,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 39,484 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14M, down from 42,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $135.67. About 2.65M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 03/04/2018 – United Technologies First Quarter Earnings Advisory; 22/05/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE-SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND, TO MAKE COMPLEX MAGNESIUM,ALUMINIUM CASTINGS FOR MILITARY,COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE PLATFORMS; 23/03/2018 – United Technologies Wins $239.7 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 04/05/2018 – UTC’s takeover of Rockwell Collins approved by EU regulator; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde: Cap Left on During Manufacturing Process Can Cover Smoke Sensor; 15/05/2018 – Bill Ackman reveals size of United Technologies stake; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: $50M ONE-TIME PRATT COSTS IN 1Q RELATED TO SEAL ISSUE; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 04/05/2018 – UTC gets European go-ahead for $23 billion purchase of Rockwell Collins; 20/03/2018 – Krishna N. Das: P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to IndiGo: source. By @aditishahsays

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38 million and $534.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 1,150 shares to 34,067 shares, valued at $2.08 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Co (NYSE:MIC) by 50,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 289,240 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year's $1.93 per share.

