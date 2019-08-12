Zoetis (ZTS) Holding Held by Blb&B Advisors Llc; Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Share Price Rose While Gateway Investment Advisers Trimmed Position

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 21,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.47 million, down from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 930,634 shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y; 19/04/2018 – EU court adviser snubs Nestle KitKat trademark appeal; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 6,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 66,503 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70M, up from 60,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $123.86. About 424,983 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 15/05/2018 – Zoetis Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Boehringer’s operating income up 20.7 percent on Sanofi deal; 15/05/2018 – Anatara Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement with Zoetis; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 16/05/2018 – S&P: Zoetis Rating Reflects Expectation That Leverage Will Remain in 2x-3x Range in 2018-2019; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR $83/SHARE IN CASH; 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 10/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics firm Abaxis for $1.9 bln

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taylor Frigon Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 13,314 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct accumulated 255,711 shares. Lsv Asset invested in 18,364 shares or 0% of the stock. The Georgia-based Atlanta Management L L C has invested 0.58% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Washington Natl Bank reported 873 shares stake. Citadel Advisors Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 1.09 million shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd holds 0.12% or 25,453 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Ashfield Capital Partners Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.02% or 2,211 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Delta Asset Limited Co Tn accumulated 0.06% or 4,371 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.17% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 37.49M shares. Hanseatic Management Svcs stated it has 0.19% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Pictet North America Advsr reported 7,117 shares. Sg Americas Securities Llc invested 0.01% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $563,255 activity.

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27M and $850.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 3,362 shares to 24,276 shares, valued at $3.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,517 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

