Zoetis (ZTS) Holder Winslow Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $11.51 Million; Alyeska Investment Group LP Continues to Hold Holding in Davita (DVA)

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 101,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 3.37M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $382.00 million, down from 3.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $125.39. About 43,815 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics company Abaxis for $2bn; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy Abaxis for $1.9 bln in cash; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR ABOUT $2B; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.04; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis: Purchase Price of $83 Per Shr in Cash, or Approximately $2B in Aggregate; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zoetis Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZTS); 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Intends to Fund Purchase Through Combination of Existing Cash and New Debt; 15/05/2018 – Anatara Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement with Zoetis; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Rev $5.675B-$5.8B; 07/03/2018 Zoetis Conference Call Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 8

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Davita Inc (DVA) by 203.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 648,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.64% . The hedge fund held 967,079 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.41M, up from 319,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Davita Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $59. About 69,575 shares traded. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has declined 14.27% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DVA News: 23/04/2018 – DaVita Recognized as a LearningElite Company by Chief Learning Officer Magazine; 20/04/2018 – DaVita Medical Insights Podcast Celebrates a Year of Physician-Led Discussions about Kidney Health; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – SECOND REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD IMPOSED BY ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER DAVITA AND BUYER HAVE SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLIED WITH SECOND REQUEST; 09/04/2018 – National Kidney Foundation features DaVita Clinical Research Results at 2018 Spring Clinical Meetings; 16/05/2018 – DaVita Teammates Volunteer with Bridge of Life and the Syrian American Medical Society to Support Health Care Needs of Syrian R; 08/03/2018 – DaVita Hosts Panel to Promote Women’s Health and Empowerment on World Kidney Day; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc.: Will Continue to Work ‘Diligently and Cooperatively’ with FTC on Revie; 07/05/2018 – Health Care Heroes: DaVita Celebrates its Kidney Care Nurses During National Nurses Week; 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 03/05/2018 – DaVita 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.05

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 7.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $425.03 million for 35.22 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 162,873 shares to 1.88M shares, valued at $317.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 62,294 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

