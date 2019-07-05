Zoetis (ZTS) Holder Wellington Shields & Company Has Cut Stake by $320,000 as Share Price Rose; Duke Energy New (DUK) Holder Profund Advisors Trimmed Position by $1.11 Million as Share Value Declined

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 56.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $252,000, down from 5,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $114.74. About 827,764 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE THROUGH A COMBINATION OF EXISTING CASH AND NEW DEBT; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.35B; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Net $352M; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics company Abaxis for $2bn; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Rev $5.675B-$5.8B; 16/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Zoetis Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Acq Plan; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA IN DETACH LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 26/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC SAYS TO EXPAND ANIMAL VACCINE RESEARCH AND MANUFACTURING IN SUZHOU, CHINA; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis First-Quarter Profit Benefits From Tax Changes; Backs 2018 Guidance; 07/03/2018 Zoetis Conference Call Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 8

Profund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 18.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc sold 12,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,193 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06 million, down from 68,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $89.28. About 723,888 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 02/04/2018 – DUKE FILES TO RAISE FL RATES TO RECOVER PLANT INVESTMENT COSTS; 29/05/2018 – NCUC approves Piedmont Natural Gas request to decrease rates for the fourth time in 2018; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 M Solar Rebate Program Approved for North Carolina Residential, Business and Nonprofit Customers; 20/04/2018 – Florida PSC: Enter titleFlorida PSC Saves Duke Energy Customers Millions of Dollars; 30/04/2018 – Smart City Media and Duke Energy One Launch Game-changing Partnership with Louisville CityPost; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline application; 10/05/2018 – DUKE’S HARRIS 1 REACTOR RAMPING UP AFTER REFUELING: OPERATOR; 17/04/2018 – From chasing storms to scaling poles, Duke Energy lineworkers keep the grid running; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy Names Harry Sideris Chief Distribution Officer; 16/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY’S $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NORTH CARO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 141,791 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc holds 182,098 shares. First Republic Investment Management Incorporated accumulated 0.14% or 299,993 shares. Swiss Comml Bank has 3.15 million shares. 7,050 are held by Sequoia Ltd Limited Liability Company. Allstate accumulated 30,849 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Fisher Asset Management Lc reported 6,649 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd has 89,928 shares. Avalon Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 0.55% stake. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 20,781 shares. Ftb Advsr has 0.1% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Burney Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Moreover, Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 0.17% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Kanawha Cap Lc has 4,492 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 8.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $727.51 million for 22.10 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.55% negative EPS growth.

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $2.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,426 shares to 314,033 shares, valued at $59.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC) by 7,571 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08 million and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 2,200 shares to 30,099 shares, valued at $4.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Bartlett And Ltd Company reported 261 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 0.01% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 6,314 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Limited Liability Company Pa has 0.29% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Yhb Advsrs Incorporated owns 31,605 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Pictet Cie (Europe) owns 71,000 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 1.20 million shares or 0.15% of the stock. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.11% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 222,938 shares. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust Inc, a West Virginia-based fund reported 66,355 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Ltd holds 910 shares. Proshare Advsr Lc invested in 111,191 shares. 4,501 were accumulated by Sunbelt Secs Incorporated. Dorsey Wright & Assoc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 669,920 shares.

