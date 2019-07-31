Zoetis (ZTS) Holder Tiaa Cref Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $31.17 Million as Share Price Rose; Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Shareholder New Generation Advisors Has Lowered Holding

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 115,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 52.56% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 519,122 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66 million, down from 634,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.58M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.71. About 1.74 million shares traded or 25.07% up from the average. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 54.50% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 30/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches SD-WAN; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss $11.3M; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q EBITDA $135.1M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Communications Holding, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNSL); 23/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches DDoS Mitigation Solution; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches New Data and Voice Solutions for Small and Medium Businesses; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 06/03/2018 Kansas CC: Audit of Consolidated Communications Enterprise Services, Inc. by KUSF Administrator; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Rev $356M

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc sold 311,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.06 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $610.48M, down from 6.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $114.89. About 1.75 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE THROUGH A COMBINATION OF EXISTING CASH AND NEW DEBT; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Zoetis One of America’s Best Employers for Third Year in a Row; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis: Purchase Price of $83 Per Shr in Cash, or Approximately $2B in Aggregate

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $392.50 million for 35.03 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Ozk by 45,258 shares to 350,782 shares, valued at $10.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ugi Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 169,868 shares in the quarter, for a total of 534,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $563,255 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Usca Ria Lc holds 6,651 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Lpl Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Highlander Ltd Liability Corporation has 6,580 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Contravisory Investment Mngmt reported 1.52% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Moreover, Victory Capital Mngmt has 0.15% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Sandy Spring Financial Bank invested in 0.26% or 30,782 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill, a Illinois-based fund reported 715,157 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co accumulated 8.13M shares. 46,010 are held by Greenwood Associates Ltd Liability. Ontario – Canada-based Omers Administration has invested 0.01% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Epoch Prtnrs invested 0.03% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Btc reported 42,657 shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.06% or 4,879 shares in its portfolio. L & S Advisors, California-based fund reported 9,587 shares.

Analysts await Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $-0.08 EPS, up 27.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 60.00% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $43,400 activity.