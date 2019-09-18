Zoetis (ZTS) Holder Tekla Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $951,121; As Td Ameritrade Hldg (AMTD) Share Value Declined, Harris Associates LP Has Increased Stake

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (AMTD) by 2116.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 1.22M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% . The hedge fund held 1.27M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.59 million, up from 57,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $49.46. About 2.67 million shares traded or 4.97% up from the average. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NYSE:AMTD) has declined 12.14% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AMTD News: 21/03/2018 – Old Mutual Voyager Global Dynamic Adds TD Ameritrade; 09/05/2018 – RIAs Tell TD Ameritrade That 41% of Incoming Clients Will Be Gen X and Millennials by 2023; 09/05/2018 – RlAs Tell TD Ameritrade That 41% of lncoming Clients Will Be Gen X and Millennials by 2023; 26/03/2018 – TD Ameritrade Says Report Of ‘systemwide Outage’ Is Inaccurate, But Acknowledges Website Glitch — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING SAYS ON MAY 17, 2018, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR $850 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade to Offer Free Investor Education Curriculum for Financial Literacy Month; 30/05/2018 – TD Ameritrade Announces Personalized Portfolios; 23/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade 2Q Net $271M; 31/05/2018 – TD Ameritrade CEO to Speak at Sandler O’Neill + Partners Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference; 26/04/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Lifts Mortgage Rate in `Biggest Move in Years’

Tekla Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc sold 8,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 248,584 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.21M, down from 257,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $123.24. About 1.37 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Rev $5.675B-$5.8B; 25/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $89; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Expects to Complete Acquisition Before End 2018; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Intends to Fund Purchase Through Combination of Existing Cash and New Debt; 05/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $83; RATING OUTPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – Boehringer’s operating income up 20.7 percent on Sanofi deal; 15/05/2018 – Zoetis Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.04; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Zoetis’ Acquisition Of Abaxis Is Credit Negative

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arconic Inc by 452,994 shares to 17.92 million shares, valued at $462.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 810,052 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.76 million shares, and cut its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.84, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold AMTD shares while 119 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 490.91 million shares or 1.34% less from 497.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nordea Investment Ab reported 0.01% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 3,722 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Haverford Tru reported 6,660 shares. Howe Rusling has invested 0% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Twin Tree Management LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 955,630 shares. State Teachers Retirement System owns 23,900 shares. Northern Tru reported 0.02% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Fjarde Ap owns 56,961 shares. 1.50 million were reported by Legal & General Gru Plc. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company has 71,984 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jnba Fincl Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) for 140 shares. Bancshares Of America De holds 1.37 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Company has 5,136 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0.04% invested in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) for 442,662 shares.

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 14,160 shares to 44,055 shares, valued at $5.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 8,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,716 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX).

