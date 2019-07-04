Zoetis (ZTS) Holder Renaissance Group Has Cut Holding; As Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Cryder Capital Partners Llp Upped Its Stake

Cryder Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cryder Capital Partners Llp bought 2,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 266,233 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.59M, up from 264,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cryder Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $146.81. About 340,094 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.55% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-growing Home Goods Online Retailer Appliances Connection; 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-grow; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q EPS $2.95; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update for April 2018; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $22.60, REV VIEW $8.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q CORE EPS $4.44, EST. $4.22; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA DECLARES 57C/SHR DIV., EST. 57C; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems February Delinquency Rate 5.6

Renaissance Group Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc sold 3,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 301,287 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.33 million, down from 305,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $115.34. About 886,862 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ZOETIS’ PURCHASE OF ABAXIS IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION BY ABAXIS OR CO, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ABAXIS – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Intends to Fund Purchase Through Combination of Existing Cash and New Debt; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA IN DETACH LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS, A LEADING GLOBAL PROVIDER OF VETERINARY; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Buy Veterinary Diagnostics Company Abaxis For A 16% Premium — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Zoetis Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Acq Plan; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $120 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO THE COMPANY UNDER OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Campbell & Adviser Limited Co holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 1,653 shares. Cibc World Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Jane Street Group Limited Liability Co invested in 17,831 shares. Bb&T Llc has 2,087 shares. State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.03% or 72,046 shares. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.89% or 5,268 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 20,491 shares or 0% of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.17% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Aperio Group Ltd has 0.01% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 10,432 shares or 0% of the stock. Glob Endowment Lp reported 8,700 shares. Utah Retirement owns 8,946 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) accumulated 1,722 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, Sweden-based fund reported 2,471 shares.

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, up 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $392.50 million for 35.16 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 13,969 shares to 105,451 shares, valued at $23.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa by 199,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Schneider Electric Se (SBGSY).

