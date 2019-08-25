Zoetis (ZTS) Holder Redwood Investments Lowered Its Position as Shares Rose; Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Shares Declined While Sheffield Asset Management Cut Holding

Redwood Investments Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 3.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc sold 4,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 108,038 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.88M, down from 112,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $123.07. About 2.23M shares traded or 9.88% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION BY ABAXIS OR CO, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ABAXIS – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Diagnostics Company Abaxis in $2 Billion Cash Deal; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA IN DETACH LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Abaxis for $2 Billion as Firms Prowl for Pet Deals; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q EPS 72c; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE THROUGH A COMBINATION OF EXISTING CASH AND NEW DEBT; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Expects to Complete Acquisition Before End 2018; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $60 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO CO IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy Abaxis for $1.9 bln in cash

Sheffield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The hedge fund held 100,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, down from 110,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $28.5. About 840,409 shares traded or 17.02% up from the average. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 09/04/2018 – One in Five Organizations has Experienced Payments Data Theft Over the Past 12 Months; 23/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees FY18 Rev $1.03B-$1.055B; 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial; 05/05/2018 – Drug&DeviceLaw: Shameless Plug: ACI’s and HP’s Legal, Regulatory, and Business Conference on 3D Printing + Discount Code for; 29/03/2018 – BMR GROUP PLC – “SEVERELY DISAPPOINTED WITH LACK OF PERFORMANCE BY ACI UNDER TERMS OF FACILITY AGREEMENT IT ENTERED INTO WITH BMR ON 23 SEPTEMBER 2016”; 06/03/2018 ACI World Announces the World’s Top Airports for Customer Experience in 2017; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 13/03/2018 – DBS Drives Digital Transformation in Asia-Pacific with ACI Worldwide

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78 million and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wd (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 12,487 shares to 80,231 shares, valued at $13.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Focus Finl Partners Inc by 333,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 505,780 shares, and has risen its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Financial holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 1,716 shares. Marietta Investment Prtn Limited has 1.71% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Macquarie Gru Ltd holds 0.03% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 198,775 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.12% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 73,516 shares. Strs Ohio holds 579,431 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.35% or 2.85M shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn Company has invested 0.6% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Moreover, Montag A Assoc Incorporated has 0.25% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Sunbelt has 0.23% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Kbc Nv invested 0.18% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.08% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Mariner Limited Liability Com accumulated 33,791 shares. Howe & Rusling holds 0% or 206 shares. Whittier Trust invested 0.01% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 101,519 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ACIW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap Mgmt reported 9,682 shares. Vulcan Value Ptnrs Ltd stated it has 1.88 million shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Copper Rock Cap Ltd Liability owns 2.19% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 933,465 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv has 998 shares. Cookson Peirce & has invested 0.29% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). 13,425 were reported by Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Co. Bessemer Grp Inc owns 0.02% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 126,900 shares. 55,713 are owned by Eam. Moreover, First Republic Mgmt has 0% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 8,989 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 36,024 shares. Prudential Finance Inc owns 120,157 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. New York-based Millennium Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Ftb Advsrs stated it has 872 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Liability has 45,850 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited reported 0.05% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).