Zoetis (ZTS) Holder Fort LP Upped Stake; Bank Amer Com (BAC) Position Held by Girard Partners Ltd

Girard Partners Ltd increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 70.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd bought 77,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 188,304 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.46M, up from 110,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 39.87 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO SAYS INTL MKT APPETITE HASN’T CHANGED AFTER STEINHOFF; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Two-Thirds of Boston Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2015; 25/05/2018 – Zscaler Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Allegion to Attend 2018 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference; 05/03/2018 – Business Insider: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 23/04/2018 – Mark Tague: According to Reuters, Bank of America has spent $1 billion on digital banking over the past six year. …; 15/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 14/05/2018 – Tandem Diabetes at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Fort Lp increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 2,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The hedge fund held 27,492 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12M, up from 24,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.9. About 1.48M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – S&P: Zoetis Rating Reflects Expectation That Leverage Will Remain in 2x-3x Range in 2018-2019; 29/03/2018 – Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.35B; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Net $352M; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics firm Abaxis for $1.9 bln; 15/05/2018 – Anatara Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement with Zoetis; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Intends to Fund Purchase Through Combination of Existing Cash and New Debt; 07/03/2018 Zoetis Conference Call Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 8; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Rev $5.675B-$5.8B

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19 million and $566.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New Com (NYSE:AMT) by 2,862 shares to 21,674 shares, valued at $4.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc Shs by 1,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,873 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares U.S. Energy Etf (IYE).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 16,988 were reported by Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Inc Tx. 2,167 are owned by Ruggie Cap Group. 7,571 are owned by Pettee Investors. Monetta Financial Inc invested in 2.98% or 150,000 shares. Phocas invested in 6,140 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) accumulated 88,006 shares. Aviance Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 77,703 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Victory, Ohio-based fund reported 979,336 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 392,359 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Sageworth Trust Com accumulated 4,000 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Com owns 31,699 shares. Jennison Assocs Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 6.54 million shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 1.36M shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,769 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% or 178,411 shares.

