Zoetis (ZTS) Holder Dsm Capital Partners Has Decreased Position by $39.72 Million; As Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Shares Declined, Hawkeye Capital Management Has Lifted Stake

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 35.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 51,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.38% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 197,201 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, up from 145,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $936.87M market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $28.91. About 598,799 shares traded or 10.14% up from the average. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 27.21% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – MARTIN GRAHAM ASSUMES EXPANDED ROLE OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL ENGINEERING; 06/03/2018 Greenbrier to Exhibit at Middle East Rail 2018; 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house; 08/03/2018 – Greenbrier at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – OWEN WHITEHALL HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL SOURCING; 16/05/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EBITDA $79.1M; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 9% TO $0.25 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Dsm Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis (ZTS) by 16.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc sold 397,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.01M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.57M, down from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Zoetis for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $114.18. About 1.76 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ZOETIS’ PURCHASE OF ABAXIS IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Rev $1.37B; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis First-Quarter Profit Benefits From Tax Changes; Backs 2018 Guidance; 10/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $60 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO CO IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 14/05/2018 – ANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD – ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ZOETIS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zoetis Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZTS)

More notable recent The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:GBX) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Continue To Avoid Greenbrier – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Lower; Greenbrier Misses Q3 Expectations – Benzinga” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78B and $6.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker (NYSE:SYK) by 1,650 shares to 4,600 shares, valued at $909,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) by 183,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 711,885 shares, and has risen its stake in 51Job (NASDAQ:JOBS).

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $392.50 million for 34.81 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

