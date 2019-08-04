Zoetis (ZTS) Holder Dsm Capital Partners Decreased Its Holding by $39.72 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Stelliam Investment Management LP Trimmed Its Position in Nokia (NOK) by $4.00 Million

Dsm Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis (ZTS) by 16.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc sold 397,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The hedge fund held 2.01M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.57M, down from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Zoetis for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.36. About 2.17 million shares traded or 14.03% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS INC – UPON TERMINATION OF MERGER BY CO OR ZOETIS UPON SPECIFIED CONDITIONS, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY CO TO ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Abaxis for $2 Billion as Firms Prowl for Pet Deals; 07/03/2018 Zoetis Conference Call Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 8; 05/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $83; RATING OUTPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC SAYS TO EXPAND ANIMAL VACCINE RESEARCH AND MANUFACTURING IN SUZHOU, CHINA; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL IMPACTING 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS; 29/03/2018 – Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 26/04/2018 – Zoetis to Expand Animal Vaccine Research and Manufacturing in Suzhou, China; 16/05/2018 – S&P: Zoetis Rating Reflects Expectation That Leverage Will Remain in 2x-3x Range in 2018-2019

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 35.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 799,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The hedge fund held 1.45 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28 million, down from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.4. About 17.56M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 29/03/2018 – Nokia wins its largest-ever GSM-Railway contract with Polish PKP Polskie Linie Kolejowe to modernize critical communications ne; 15/05/2018 – Nokia Appoints Sri Reddy as Co-President of IP/Optical Networks; 07/05/2018 – FirstPost: Nokia tax dispute: Freeze on Finnish firm’s idle Chennai factory to remain until all legal disputes are settled; 26/04/2018 – NOKIA OYJ – EXPECTS TO OUTPERFORM THAT MARKET IN FULL YEAR 2018; 10/04/2018 – GOOGLE COULD USE NOKIA TECHNOLOGY TO IMPROVE INFLIGHT WIFI; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Have Clear Visibility to 5G Deals For Large-Scale Commercial Rollouts in US in 2H18; 29/03/2018 – Nokia Wins Five-Year Contract With Polish Railway Operator; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Expects Networks Business to Outperform Primary Addressable Market in FY18; 29/03/2018 – NOKIA: NOKIA WINS LARGEST-EVER GSM-RAILWAY CONTRACT W/ POLISH P; 10/04/2018 – Google is in talks to buy Nokia’s airborne broadband system, Bloomberg reports

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78 billion and $6.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker (NYSE:SYK) by 1,650 shares to 4,600 shares, valued at $909,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 147,198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $563,255 activity.

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $392.50 million for 35.48 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.07 per share. NOK’s profit will be $340.67M for 22.50 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Nokia Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Stelliam Investment Management Lp, which manages about $3.51B and $483.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 329,600 shares to 973,500 shares, valued at $12.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

