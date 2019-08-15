Zoetis (ZTS) Holder D-E Shaw & Company Upped Its Position by $180.80 Million as Share Price Rose; Arcadia Investment Management Has Cut Mcdonalds (MCD) Stake by $1.10 Million as Shares Rose

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 36160.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 1.81 million shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The hedge fund held 1.81M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $182.52M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $123.67. About 1.33M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.04; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Acquire Abaxis, A Leading Global Provider Of Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostic Instruments; 25/04/2018 – Boehringer’s operating income up 20.7 percent on Sanofi deal; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA REPORTS EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q EPS 72c; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS BUY PRICE OF US $83/SHR IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – S&P: Zoetis Rating Reflects Expectation That Leverage Will Remain in 2x-3x Range in 2018-2019; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Diagnostics Company Abaxis in $2 Billion Cash Deal

Arcadia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 41.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold 5,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 8,142 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, down from 13,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $218.26. About 2.20M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 12/04/2018 – Kalinowski McDonald’s Surveys to Live On as Analyst Starts Anew; 30/04/2018 – Revamped menu helps lift McDonald’s sales; 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is turning its golden arches upside down to make a statement; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Becomes the First Restaurant Company to Set Approved Science Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: FRESH BEEF ADVERTISING LIFTS SALES OF ALL BURGERS; 19/03/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Infected worker may have given McDonald’s customers hepatitis; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STILL NEED TO INCREASE CUSTOMER COUNT IN U.S; 06/03/2018 – CAFC: GRECIA v. MCDONALD’S CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1672 – 2018-03-06; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits XL Group

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Milestone Incorporated holds 1,278 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Hawaii has 0.56% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). The Illinois-based Cibc Bankshares Usa has invested 0.18% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc holds 6,111 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Amp Capital Invsts Limited owns 380,783 shares. Aviance Cap Limited Company has invested 0.18% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Fulton National Bank & Trust Na reported 26,100 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. 6,771 are owned by Schulhoff &. Northstar stated it has 6,943 shares. Patten & Patten Tn has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 39,117 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 181,558 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, Ohio-based fund reported 5,376 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 0.22% or 5.75M shares in its portfolio. Ima Wealth, a Kansas-based fund reported 496 shares.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70B for 24.58 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

