Zoetis (ZTS) Holder Copper Rock Capital Partners Cut Its Position; Cdw (CDW) Market Value Rose While Brandywine Global Investment Management Lowered Its Holding by $14.32 Million

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 46.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 98,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 113,608 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.89 million, down from 212,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $121.02. About 3.12 million shares traded or 59.31% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Rev $5.675B-$5.8B; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Zoetis One of America’s Best Employers for Third Year in a Row; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Veterinary-Diagnostics Company Abaxis for $2 Billion; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zoetis Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZTS); 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ZOETIS’ PURCHASE OF ABAXIS IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy Abaxis for $1.9 bln in cash; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA IN DETACH LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS INC – UPON TERMINATION OF MERGER BY CO OR ZOETIS UPON SPECIFIED CONDITIONS, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY CO TO ZOETIS

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 78.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 128,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 35,809 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.98 million, down from 164,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $111.71. About 957,505 shares traded or 22.25% up from the average. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c

Analysts await CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, up 5.63% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.42 per share. CDW’s profit will be $217.07M for 18.62 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by CDW Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 7.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $425.03 million for 33.99 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnm Res Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 35,227 shares to 382,532 shares, valued at $19.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles River Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 14,478 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,521 shares, and has risen its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR).