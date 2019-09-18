Zoetis (ZTS) Holder Cantillon Capital Management Lowered Position by $8.49 Million as Share Value Rose; Modera Wealth Management Has Trimmed Position in International Business Machs (IBM) as Market Valuation Rose

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 42.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 6,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,274 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.28M, down from 16,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $142.07. About 1.38 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 16/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp expected to post earnings of $2.41 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Financing Rev $405M; 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk’s top 5 personality traits, according to an IBM supercomputer; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: AWS Database Migration Service & AWS Schema Conversion Tool add IBM Db2 as a source for migrations!; 30/05/2018 – Graph Blockchain Receives First Payment From IBM; 14/03/2018 – EV Group and IBM Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology; 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 75,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The hedge fund held 3.71 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $420.86 million, down from 3.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $123.26. About 1.19 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 05/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $83; RATING OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ZOETIS’ PURCHASE OF ABAXIS IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis: Purchase Price of $83 Per Shr in Cash, or Approximately $2B in Aggregate; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.04; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics company Abaxis for $2bn; 15/05/2018 – Anatara Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement with Zoetis; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.35B; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Intends to Fund Purchase Through Combination of Existing Cash and New Debt

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39B for 13.15 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "New IBM Inventory Visibility Helps Improve Omnichannel Profitability and Customer Experience for High-Turn Inventory Industries – Yahoo Finance" on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Expect the IBM Stock Price to Keep Trading Sideways at Best – Yahoo Finance" published on September 06, 2019, Fool.com published: "5 Simple Reasons to Stay Away From Oracle – The Motley Fool" on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: "Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) Launching GRIT for Veterans and Wipro (NYSE: $WIT) Expands Partnership with Google Cloud – InvestorIdeas.com" published on August 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com's news article titled: "IBM Stock: It's All About Red Hat – Investorplace.com" with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 7.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $425.04M for 34.62 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.