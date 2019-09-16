Zoetis (ZTS) Holder Advisory Services Network Has Upped Its Holding by $337,079; Nasdaq (NDAQ) Shares Rose While Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Has Boosted by $688,224 Its Stake

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The bought 7,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 117,703 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.32 million, up from 110,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $98.83. About 229,841 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 26/04/2018 – ClearOne Announces Compliance with NASDAQ; 27/03/2018 – RNB RETAIL AND BRANDS: Admission to trading of RNB’s notes at Nasdaq Stockholm; 16/03/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 18.47 Points (0.25%); 03/05/2018 – Doull promoted to key executive post in Black & Veatch’s Power business; 14/05/2018 – Cresval Capital Corp. Provides Corporate Update; 27/03/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 20.94 Points (0.29%); 24/05/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 1.50 Points (0.02%); 22/05/2018 – High Arctic Declares Monthly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Source Nasdaq Biotech UCITS ETF Closes Below 50-D-MA; 23/04/2018 – Argo Group to Transfer Listing to NYSE from NASDAQ

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 71.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 2,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 7,155 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $813,000, up from 4,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $119.87. About 1.12M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR ABOUT $2B; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR $83/SHARE IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Diagnostics Company Abaxis in $2 Billion Cash Deal; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA REPORTS EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy Abaxis for $1.9 bln in cash; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Sees Transaction Accretive to Earnings in 2019; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS BUY PRICE OF US $83/SHR IN CASH; 27/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Kohl’s and Zoetis

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $85.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 16,262 shares to 90,118 shares, valued at $18.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 169,612 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.89M shares, and cut its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold NDAQ shares while 136 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 119.98 million shares or 0.72% less from 120.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Life Com Of America, a New York-based fund reported 336 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 189,539 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Boyar Asset Mngmt owns 0.43% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 6,027 shares. Victory Capital Management accumulated 0% or 1,661 shares. Blair William Il accumulated 4,357 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Trust Na invested 0.01% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Jane Street Group Ltd Llc accumulated 5,542 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.93% or 86,276 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr accumulated 0.01% or 1,513 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Llc reported 0.01% stake. Canandaigua Retail Bank & Commerce invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Symmetry Peak Llc owns 2,500 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Company invested in 1,800 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Churchill Management stated it has 53,540 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88M and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macys Inc (NYSE:M) by 46,105 shares to 18,899 shares, valued at $406,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perspecta Inc by 16,569 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222 shares, and cut its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold ZTS shares while 278 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 248 raised stakes. 413.40 million shares or 0.16% less from 414.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Farm Mutual Automobile invested 2.69% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Chem Financial Bank invested in 5,371 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 286,708 shares. Forbes J M And Llp has invested 3.21% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings stated it has 1.83M shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mgmt holds 1.43% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 13,675 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 35.97 million shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.16% or 119,113 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Llc holds 1,766 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cibc World accumulated 125,742 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 313,329 shares. Hilltop reported 0.05% stake. Charter holds 0.11% or 8,045 shares in its portfolio. Sands Lc reported 1.32% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).