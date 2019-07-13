Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) and Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) and Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Drugs – Generic industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoetis Inc. 99 9.17 N/A 2.77 36.74 Tricida Inc. 30 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Zoetis Inc. and Tricida Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Zoetis Inc. and Tricida Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoetis Inc. 0.00% 64.6% 13.6% Tricida Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

4 and 2.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zoetis Inc. Its rival Tricida Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 16.5 and 16.5 respectively. Tricida Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zoetis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Zoetis Inc. and Tricida Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoetis Inc. 0 4 4 2.50 Tricida Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zoetis Inc. has a consensus target price of $112.71, and a -0.53% downside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.5% of Zoetis Inc. shares and 82.3% of Tricida Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.29% of Zoetis Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Tricida Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zoetis Inc. -0.02% 0.57% 15.4% 6.9% 21.15% 19.06% Tricida Inc. 3.01% 10.9% 60.95% 22.17% 0% 53.99%

For the past year Zoetis Inc. was less bullish than Tricida Inc.

Summary

Zoetis Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Tricida Inc.

Zoetis Inc. engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines for livestock and companion animals in the United States and internationally. It offers anti-infectives that prevent, kill, or slow the growth of bacteria, fungi, or protozoa; vaccines, which are biological preparations to prevent diseases of the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and reproductive tracts or induce a specific immune response; and parasiticides that prevent or eliminate external and internal parasites, such as fleas, ticks, and worms. The company also provides medicated feed additives that offer medicines to livestock; and other pharmaceutical products, including pain and sedation, oncology, antiemetic, allergy and dermatology, and reproductive products. In addition, it offers other product categories comprising nutritionals and agribusiness services, as well as products and services in complementary areas consisting of biodevices, diagnostics, and genetics. The company markets its products to veterinarians and livestock producers through its sales representatives, and technical and veterinary operations specialists. Zoetis Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Tricida, Inc., a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics to address renal, metabolic, and cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer drug that is in Phase III clinical trials used to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.