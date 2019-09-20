Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) and HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) and HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Drugs – Generic industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoetis Inc. 110 10.02 N/A 2.77 41.45 HEXO Corp. 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Zoetis Inc. and HEXO Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Zoetis Inc. and HEXO Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoetis Inc. 0.00% 64.6% 13.6% HEXO Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Zoetis Inc. and HEXO Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoetis Inc. 0 3 4 2.57 HEXO Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Zoetis Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -3.62% and an $121.29 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.5% of Zoetis Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.15% of HEXO Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Zoetis Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.29%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.04% of HEXO Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zoetis Inc. -0.48% 1.16% 12.87% 35.02% 35.98% 34.31% HEXO Corp. -0.23% -20.82% -45.59% -19.62% 34.51% 24.2%

For the past year Zoetis Inc. has stronger performance than HEXO Corp.

Summary

Zoetis Inc. beats HEXO Corp. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Zoetis Inc. engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines for livestock and companion animals in the United States and internationally. It offers anti-infectives that prevent, kill, or slow the growth of bacteria, fungi, or protozoa; vaccines, which are biological preparations to prevent diseases of the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and reproductive tracts or induce a specific immune response; and parasiticides that prevent or eliminate external and internal parasites, such as fleas, ticks, and worms. The company also provides medicated feed additives that offer medicines to livestock; and other pharmaceutical products, including pain and sedation, oncology, antiemetic, allergy and dermatology, and reproductive products. In addition, it offers other product categories comprising nutritionals and agribusiness services, as well as products and services in complementary areas consisting of biodevices, diagnostics, and genetics. The company markets its products to veterinarians and livestock producers through its sales representatives, and technical and veterinary operations specialists. Zoetis Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.