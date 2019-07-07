Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Comparison side by side

Both Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) compete on a level playing field in the Drugs – Generic industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoetis Inc. 97 9.24 N/A 2.77 36.74 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 31.14 N/A -0.33 0.00

Demonstrates Zoetis Inc. and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zoetis Inc. and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoetis Inc. 0.00% 64.6% 13.6% Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.3%

Risk and Volatility

Zoetis Inc. has a beta of 0.9 and its 10.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.69 beta which is 169.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Zoetis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. On the competitive side is, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.8 Current Ratio and a 5.8 Quick Ratio. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zoetis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Zoetis Inc. and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoetis Inc. 0 4 4 2.50 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Zoetis Inc. has a -1.29% downside potential and an average price target of $112.71. On the other hand, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 146.68% and its consensus price target is $9.67. Based on the results given earlier, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Zoetis Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zoetis Inc. and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.5% and 52.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.29% of Zoetis Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zoetis Inc. -0.02% 0.57% 15.4% 6.9% 21.15% 19.06% Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26.88% -35.99% 31.6% 22.92% 6.63% 84.38%

For the past year Zoetis Inc. was less bullish than Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Zoetis Inc. engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines for livestock and companion animals in the United States and internationally. It offers anti-infectives that prevent, kill, or slow the growth of bacteria, fungi, or protozoa; vaccines, which are biological preparations to prevent diseases of the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and reproductive tracts or induce a specific immune response; and parasiticides that prevent or eliminate external and internal parasites, such as fleas, ticks, and worms. The company also provides medicated feed additives that offer medicines to livestock; and other pharmaceutical products, including pain and sedation, oncology, antiemetic, allergy and dermatology, and reproductive products. In addition, it offers other product categories comprising nutritionals and agribusiness services, as well as products and services in complementary areas consisting of biodevices, diagnostics, and genetics. The company markets its products to veterinarians and livestock producers through its sales representatives, and technical and veterinary operations specialists. Zoetis Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating diseases. Its lead product candidate is Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate, which is in second Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic syndrome; and is in small blinded clinical trial to treat Congenital Myasthenic syndromes, as well as is in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis. The company also develops CPP-115, a gamma-aminobutyric acid aminotransferase inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy, infantile spams, and TouretteÂ’s disorder; and CPP-109 to treat TouretteÂ’s disorder. It has a strategic collaboration with BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. for the development of Firdapse. The company was formerly known as Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc. and changed its name to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2015. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Coral Gables, Florida.