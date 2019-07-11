Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) and Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) and Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Drugs – Generic and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoetis Inc. 98 9.18 N/A 2.77 36.74 Agile Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zoetis Inc. and Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Zoetis Inc. and Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoetis Inc. 0.00% 64.6% 13.6% Agile Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -74.7% -60.4%

Risk and Volatility

Zoetis Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 10.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.9 beta. Agile Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.51 beta and it is 49.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zoetis Inc. is 2.8 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, Agile Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.9 while its Quick Ratio is 8.9. Agile Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zoetis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Zoetis Inc. and Agile Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoetis Inc. 0 4 4 2.50 Agile Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Zoetis Inc.’s consensus price target is $112.71, while its potential downside is -1.62%. On the other hand, Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 170.27% and its consensus price target is $4. Based on the results shown earlier, Agile Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Zoetis Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zoetis Inc. and Agile Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.5% and 53.6% respectively. About 0.29% of Zoetis Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1% are Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zoetis Inc. -0.02% 0.57% 15.4% 6.9% 21.15% 19.06% Agile Therapeutics Inc. -5.52% -8.67% 23.42% 37% -48.5% 137.89%

For the past year Zoetis Inc. was less bullish than Agile Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Zoetis Inc. beats Agile Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Zoetis Inc. engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines for livestock and companion animals in the United States and internationally. It offers anti-infectives that prevent, kill, or slow the growth of bacteria, fungi, or protozoa; vaccines, which are biological preparations to prevent diseases of the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and reproductive tracts or induce a specific immune response; and parasiticides that prevent or eliminate external and internal parasites, such as fleas, ticks, and worms. The company also provides medicated feed additives that offer medicines to livestock; and other pharmaceutical products, including pain and sedation, oncology, antiemetic, allergy and dermatology, and reproductive products. In addition, it offers other product categories comprising nutritionals and agribusiness services, as well as products and services in complementary areas consisting of biodevices, diagnostics, and genetics. The company markets its products to veterinarians and livestock producers through its sales representatives, and technical and veterinary operations specialists. Zoetis Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.