Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) Analysts See $0.82 EPS; Atrion Has 1.13 Sentiment

Analysts expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report $0.82 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 6.49% from last quarter's $0.77 EPS. ZTS's profit would be $392.50M giving it 34.79 P/E if the $0.82 EPS is correct. After having $0.88 EPS previously, Zoetis Inc.'s analysts see -6.82% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $114.1. About 1.20 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500.

Atrion Corp (ATRI) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 53 hedge funds started new and increased positions, while 47 decreased and sold holdings in Atrion Corp. The hedge funds in our database now own: 1.20 million shares, up from 1.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Atrion Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 38 Increased: 37 New Position: 16.

The stock decreased 1.06% or $8.65 during the last trading session, reaching $809. About 19,660 shares traded or 94.54% up from the average. Atrion Corporation (ATRI) has risen 52.27% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.84% the S&P500.

Roberts Glore & Co Inc Il holds 1.92% of its portfolio in Atrion Corporation for 3,483 shares. Thb Asset Management owns 11,580 shares or 1.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aldebaran Financial Inc. has 0.86% invested in the company for 1,400 shares. The Virginia-based Redmond Asset Management Llc has invested 0.61% in the stock. Grisanti Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1,080 shares.

More notable recent Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "What Does Atrion Corporation's (NASDAQ:ATRI) P/E Ratio Tell You? – Yahoo Finance" on June 12, 2019

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells fluid delivery devices, and ophthalmic and cardiovascular products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.50 billion. The companyÂ’s fluid delivery products include valves that promote infection control and needle safety, as well as for use in intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the fields of anesthesia and oncology. It has a 42.71 P/E ratio. The Company’s cardiovascular products comprise MPS2 myocardial protection system that delivers fluids and medications, and mixes drugs, as well as controls temperature, pressure, and other variables; cardiac surgery vacuum relief valves; silicone vessel loops for retracting and occluding vessels; and inflation devices for balloon catheter dilation, stent deployment, and fluid dispensing, as well as products that are used in heart bypass surgery.

Among 8 analysts covering Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. The stock has "Buy" rating by Craig Hallum on Tuesday, June 25. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of ZTS in report on Tuesday, April 2 with "Outperform" rating. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was initiated by UBS on Wednesday, March 20 with "Hold". The stock has "Buy" rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, February 14. The stock has "Neutral" rating by Bank of America on Monday, July 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.