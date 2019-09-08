Zoetis Class A (ZTS) Shareholder Aureus Asset Management Trimmed Holding by $1.84 Million as Valuation Rose; Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) Holder Corecommodity Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc. Class A (ZTS) by 9.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 18,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 183,211 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.44 million, down from 201,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $128.43. About 1.64 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR US $83/SHR IN CASH; 26/04/2018 – Zoetis to Expand Animal Vaccine Research and Manufacturing in Suzhou, China; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Sees Transaction Accretive to Earnings in 2019; 25/04/2018 – Boehringer’s operating income up 20.7 percent on Sanofi deal; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Veterinary-Diagnostics Company Abaxis for $2 Billion; 25/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $89; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $120 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO THE COMPANY UNDER OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR $83/SHARE IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) by 27.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 20,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The institutional investor held 55,449 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, down from 76,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.83. About 645,603 shares traded. Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 36.74% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 24/05/2018 – Chile’s SQM says to triple production of lithium by 2021; 08/05/2018 – China suspects others lobbied to block it from Chilean lithium -official; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA BOOSTED BBD, AAPL, PBR, AMX, SQM IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – AS LONG AS FOREIGN INVESTORS UNDERSTAND THAT THEY HAVE TO OPERATE UNDER CHILEAN LAWS THEY ARE WELCOME, BE THEY CANADIAN OR CHINESE – ECONOMY MINISTER; 17/05/2018 – China’s Tianqi to buy stake worth $4.07 billion in Chile’s SQM; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – CHILE GOV’T AGENCY CORFO SAYS CHINESE EFFORTS TO BUY NUTRIEN LTD STAKE IN LITHIUM PRODUCER SQM WOULD GIVE CHINA A MONOPOLY ON WORLD’S LITHIUM RESOURCES – CORFO DIRECTOR; 16/03/2018 – New Chile govt undecided on blocking SQM sale to China firms -official; 17/05/2018 – Tianqi Lithium to Buy Minority Stake in Miner SQM for $4.07 Billion; 18/04/2018 – Chile’s SQM says lithium industry needs at least $10 bln investment over 10 yrs; 15/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China’s Tianqi nears $4.3 bln deal to buy stake in Chile’s SQM

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 7.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $419.55M for 36.08 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10 million and $754.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 18,412 shares to 54,716 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc. Class A (NYSE:V) by 1,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,129 shares, and has risen its stake in Middleby Corp Com (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caprock reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd owns 198,775 shares. Associated Banc accumulated 62,701 shares. Cadence Capital Limited Liability Corp invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Tower Cap Ltd Com (Trc) owns 7,107 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 8.13 million are held by Fmr Ltd. Greenleaf Trust has invested 0.01% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Motco holds 0.5% or 49,525 shares. Diligent Investors Llc, California-based fund reported 17,407 shares. Wade G W & Inc holds 0.06% or 5,794 shares in its portfolio. Addison Capital Co owns 2.42% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 31,595 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mngmt reported 41,590 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Rech holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 688,957 shares. Sterneck Management Ltd Company invested 0.18% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.15% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Analysts await Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. SQM’s profit will be $70.80 million for 22.99 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.