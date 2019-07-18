Zoetis Cl A (ZTS) Position Held by Barrett Asset Management Llc; Raymond James & Associates Has Raised Oshkosh (OSK) Holding by $970,725; Market Valuation Declined

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 35.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 12,943 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,050 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, up from 36,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $80.86. About 1.12 million shares traded or 97.18% up from the average. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 2.41% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Oshkosh Corp.’s Prpsd $300M Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 23/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORPORATE FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q EPS $1.47; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 09/05/2018 – Oshkosh: Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – DJ Oshkosh Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSK); 06/03/2018 – Wisconsin Govern: Governor Walker Visits Wisconsin Employers in Oshkosh, Janesville that Have Expressed Concern with President; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Net $110.8M; 03/05/2018 – xG Technology’s IMT Vislink Partners with Frontline Communications on Customized Newsnet® Mobile Demo Vehicle; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES OSHKOSH SR UNSECURED RATING TO Ba1

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc Cl A (ZTS) by 160.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 23,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,960 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92 million, up from 14,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $114.97. About 965,584 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Acquire Abaxis, A Leading Global Provider Of Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostic Instruments; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q EPS 72c; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY EPS $2.77-EPS $2.93; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS, A LEADING GLOBAL PROVIDER OF VETERINARY; 27/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Kohl’s and Zoetis; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 05/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $83; RATING OUTPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR US $83/SHR IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Intends to Fund Purchase Through Combination of Existing Cash and New Debt

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com by 16,130 shares to 534,963 shares, valued at $55.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 4,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 505,086 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $563,255 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hightower Advsrs Ltd has 0.17% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 255,928 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0.13% or 2.96M shares in its portfolio. Germany-based Deutsche National Bank Ag has invested 0.15% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Shine Advisory Service invested in 0.05% or 1,153 shares. New York-based Oppenheimer Commerce has invested 0.38% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Greenwood Cap Ltd reported 46,010 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.18% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 336,418 shares. Harding Loevner Lp has invested 0% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Bartlett And Ltd Liability reported 261 shares. Lee Danner & Bass accumulated 52,892 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Patten Patten Tn reported 33,664 shares. Schroder Mgmt Gru stated it has 90,595 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Mgmt owns 853,328 shares. Arrow Corp owns 3,985 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99 billion and $65.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 44,798 shares to 141,064 shares, valued at $8.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 7,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,887 shares, and cut its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.09 million activity. Shares for $1.26 million were sold by Jones Wilson R on Tuesday, February 12. The insider Sagehorn David M. sold 29,200 shares worth $2.31M. 5,000 shares valued at $373,300 were sold by Cortina Ignacio A on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold OSK shares while 118 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 60.16 million shares or 2.34% less from 61.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toth Fincl Advisory has invested 0% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 172,545 shares in its portfolio. Alps Advsrs has invested 0% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). 37,100 were accumulated by Midas Mngmt. Delphi Mngmt Ma owns 19,943 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset LP accumulated 0.01% or 14,755 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 13,826 shares. Kennedy Cap Mgmt accumulated 95,120 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 356,559 shares. 11,140 are owned by Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt. Elkhorn Prtnrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 3,194 shares. Polaris Greystone Group Limited Liability Corp has 247,831 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Fdx Advisors owns 8,217 shares. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 0.01% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK).