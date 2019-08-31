Zoetis (Call) (ZTS) Holder Walleye Trading Upped Holding by $460,000; Wayfair (W) Shareholder Alpine Woods Capital Investors Lowered Holding by $1.18 Million

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (Call) (ZTS) by 10.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 46,900 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, up from 42,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $126.42. About 1.48 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 26/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC SAYS TO EXPAND ANIMAL VACCINE RESEARCH AND MANUFACTURING IN SUZHOU, CHINA; 29/03/2018 – Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ZOETIS’ PURCHASE OF ABAXIS IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Sees Transaction Accretive to Earnings in 2019; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $60 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO CO IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA REPORTS EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 05/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $83; RATING OUTPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics firm Abaxis for $1.9 bln; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $112.74. About 1.59M shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 18/05/2018 – Wayfair Names Andrea Jung to Its Bd of Directors; 20/03/2018 – Wayfair Mobile Shopping App Can Turn Virtually Every Home into a Furniture Showroom; 08/05/2018 – Bloomberg Tax Survey Finds Diverse State Nexus Standards As Wayfair Decision Looms; 15/05/2018 – Wayfair’s Big Bet on Augmented Reality (Video); 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q EBITDA Loss $50M; 02/04/2018 – Same Group that predicted Facebook fallout predicting a crash in $W Wayfair Stock in 2018. $W is the real tax avoider. Short term target $30; 17/04/2018 – Rep. Womack: Womack Statement on South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. Oral Arguments; 02/04/2018 – Wayfair is Growing Enemies Faster than Customers; 18/04/2018 – Wayfair to Launch Way Day, a New Retail Holiday for Home; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Rev $1.4B

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 102,000 shares to 23,800 shares, valued at $643,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cai International Inc (Put) (CAP) by 15,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,000 shares, and cut its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solns S (Put) (NASDAQ:ASPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 68,303 shares. Ftb Advisors invested in 1,090 shares. Ameriprise holds 0.05% or 1.02M shares. Ironwood Investment Mngmt Lc accumulated 7,658 shares or 0.63% of the stock. 14.99M were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Lp. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa reported 1.22% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Sarasin & Ptnrs Llp reported 46,821 shares. The Norway-based Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Bb&T Securities Lc reported 45,439 shares. The New York-based Pinebridge Investments Lp has invested 0.26% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Old Natl Retail Bank In invested in 21,804 shares. Argent Trust Com reported 8,728 shares. Wesbanco Comml Bank Inc reported 66,355 shares stake. Dakota Wealth Management reported 8,439 shares stake. The Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsrs Lp has invested 0.18% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup owns 495,920 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). 5.46 million are owned by Vanguard Group. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 21,232 shares stake. First Trust Advsrs Lp stated it has 110,644 shares. Smith Thomas W accumulated 25.59% or 231,400 shares. Natixis holds 0% or 3,292 shares. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Polar Cap Llp holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 235,992 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Com reported 225 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And Com reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Nomura Asset Management Limited reported 8,090 shares stake. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 43,430 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 3,370 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential Fincl holds 0% or 2,980 shares.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50B and $459.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 353 shares to 866 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 5,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.61 million activity.