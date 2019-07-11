ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) and Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN). The two are both Steel & Iron companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZK International Group Co. Ltd. 2 0.42 N/A 0.51 2.94 Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. 2 0.10 N/A 1.35 1.45

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to ZK International Group Co. Ltd. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. ZK International Group Co. Ltd.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) and Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZK International Group Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. 0.00% 8.9% 5.9%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.32% of ZK International Group Co. Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.7% of Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 55.75% of ZK International Group Co. Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 100% of Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZK International Group Co. Ltd. -11.24% -21.88% 3.45% -38.9% -77.44% 5.63% Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. -2.5% -3.47% 11.45% -0.31% -20.73% 44.44%

For the past year ZK International Group Co. Ltd. was less bullish than Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd.

Summary

Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. beats ZK International Group Co. Ltd. on 8 of the 10 factors.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in China. The company offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, couplings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges. Its products are used in a range of applications, including water and gas transmission within urban infrastructural development, residential housing development, food and beverage production, oil and gas exploitation, and agricultural irrigation. ZK International Group Co., Ltd. offers its products through distributors and sales representatives. The company also exports its products to Europe and Southeast Asia. ZK International Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Wenzhou, China.

Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells various plain surface prestressed steel materials, and rare earth coated and zinc coated prestressed steel materials in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers plain surface products, including plain surface prestressed concrete (PC) strands that are used as precast concrete plates on the riding surface of bridges; and unbonded plain surface PC strands for the construction of bridges and buildings. The company also provides plain surface PC wires and indented PC wires, which are used in the construction of buildings; helical rib PC wires for the construction of railway ties or sleepers, and buildings; and coated prestressed products comprising zinc coated PC products and rare earth coated PC products. It markets and sells its products under the Ossen brand name. The company also exports its products to the United States, Canada, Spain, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.