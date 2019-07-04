ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS)

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) and AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) are two firms in the Steel & Iron that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZK International Group Co. Ltd. 2 0.43 N/A 0.51 2.94 AK Steel Holding Corporation 3 0.10 N/A 0.49 4.77

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. AK Steel Holding Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to ZK International Group Co. Ltd. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. ZK International Group Co. Ltd.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of AK Steel Holding Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZK International Group Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% AK Steel Holding Corporation 0.00% 191.2% 3.4%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered ZK International Group Co. Ltd. and AK Steel Holding Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZK International Group Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 AK Steel Holding Corporation 0 4 1 2.20

Meanwhile, AK Steel Holding Corporation’s consensus price target is $1.5, while its potential downside is -32.13%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ZK International Group Co. Ltd. and AK Steel Holding Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0.32% and 63.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 55.75% of ZK International Group Co. Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, AK Steel Holding Corporation has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZK International Group Co. Ltd. -11.24% -21.88% 3.45% -38.9% -77.44% 5.63% AK Steel Holding Corporation -4.51% -4.9% -21.81% -36.34% -47.05% 3.56%

For the past year ZK International Group Co. Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than AK Steel Holding Corporation.

Summary

AK Steel Holding Corporation beats ZK International Group Co. Ltd. on 8 of the 11 factors.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in China. The company offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, couplings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges. Its products are used in a range of applications, including water and gas transmission within urban infrastructural development, residential housing development, food and beverage production, oil and gas exploitation, and agricultural irrigation. ZK International Group Co., Ltd. offers its products through distributors and sales representatives. The company also exports its products to Europe and Southeast Asia. ZK International Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Wenzhou, China.

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, stainless, and electrical steels and tubular products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; specialty stainless and electrical steels in sheet and strip forms; and carbon and stainless steel that is finished into welded steel tubing. The company also buys and sells steel and steel products, and other materials; and produces metallurgical coal from reserves in Pennsylvania. It sells its flat-rolled carbon steel products primarily to automotive manufacturers and to customers in the infrastructure and manufacturing markets, including electrical transmission, heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, and appliances; and carbon steel products to distributors, service centers, and converters. The company also sells its stainless steel products to manufacturers and their suppliers in the automotive industry; manufacturers of food handling, chemical processing, pollution control, and medical and health equipment; and distributors and service centers, as well electrical steel products to manufacturers of power transmission and distribution transformers, and electrical motors and generators. AK Steel Holding Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in West Chester, Ohio.