Zix (ZIXI) Stock Value Rose While Archon Capital Management Has Cut by $5.86 Million Its Holding; Gentex (GNTX) Market Valuation Rose While Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Decreased by $374,600 Its Stake

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zix Corp (ZIXI) by 63.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 976,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.89% . The hedge fund held 557,991 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84 million, down from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zix Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $440.90 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $7.93. About 667,341 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 10/04/2018 – Zix Strengthens MSP Program; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Adj EPS 30c; 22/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 16/05/2018 – Zix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 16c; 03/04/2018 – ZIX BUYS SEATTLE-BASED ERADO TO EXPAND UNIFIED ARCHIVING,; 30/05/2018 – Zix to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6; 22/05/2018 – Zix Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 03/04/2018 – Zix Acquires Seattle-Based Erado To Expand Its Unified Archiving, EDiscovery And Compliance Solutions; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 18,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 298,390 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17 million, down from 317,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $26.28. About 1.28 million shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – Gentex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C, EST. 40C; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – SEES CALENDAR YEAR 2018 TOTAL LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION OF 53.09 MLN; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 10 PCT TO $.44 PER SHARE ANNUALLY IS NOW EFFECTIVE; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX CORP – TARGETED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF ABOUT $425 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2018 IS CURRENTLY FORECASTED TO IMPROVE, ESPECIALLY IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – BOARD AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO SECURE LINE OF CREDIT OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $150 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Yet another big disappointment from $GNTX $465m of sales vs. $477m est. Large 210bp gross margins contraction QoQ and misses est; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX BOOSTS DIV TO 11C FROM 10C, EST. 10C

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bancorp holds 0.04% or 209,691 shares in its portfolio. Florida-based Raymond James Na has invested 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.01% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 47,425 shares. Ckw Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 2,750 shares. Systematic Fincl Management Limited Partnership reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Kbc Nv reported 100,013 shares. Paloma Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Fairpointe Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 1.83% or 2.66M shares. Smith Moore Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 17,086 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 0.01% stake. Capital Management Corp Va reported 2.72% stake. Hl Financial Serv Lc reported 14,371 shares stake. Numerixs invested in 0.01% or 4,200 shares. Barclays Plc has 233,357 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 45,634 shares.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $910.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guess Inc (NYSE:GES) by 51,120 shares to 230,844 shares, valued at $4.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 11,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,211 shares, and has risen its stake in Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $37,807 activity. Shares for $2,510 were bought by Chiodo Matthew on Friday, June 28. Ryan Scott P also bought $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares. 568 shares valued at $9,985 were bought by Nash Kevin C on Friday, March 29. Boehm Neil bought $314 worth of stock.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.01 million for 15.64 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28M and $366.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conformis Inc by 560,000 shares to 8.17M shares, valued at $23.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold ZIXI shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 36.10 million shares or 3.36% less from 37.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fosun Intl reported 17,000 shares. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 0% or 149 shares. Menta Cap Limited Liability Company owns 26,581 shares. Vanguard invested 0% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 66,903 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 6,400 shares. Dorsey Wright And Assoc stated it has 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Hillsdale Investment Mngmt invested in 85,300 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co has 0.01% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Par Cap Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 71,900 shares. Mackay Shields Lc owns 177,568 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Us Comml Bank De invested 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Thb Asset holds 0.81% or 812,913 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp, a New York-based fund reported 51,036 shares. Bridgeway Management invested in 0.01% or 117,882 shares.

