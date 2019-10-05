Zix (ZIXI) Shareholder Eam Investors Raised Holding; Pfizer Com (PFE) Share Value Declined While Edgar Lomax Co Has Lowered Its Position by $971,800

Edgar Lomax Co decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co sold 22,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 1.47 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.67M, down from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $35.93. About 16.98M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 21/05/2018 – KARO PHARMA RECEIVES MILESTONE PAYMENT FOR RORGAMMA PROJECT FROM PFIZER; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sales Disappoint as Investors Wait for Strategic M&A; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 09/04/2018 – Allogene Therapeutics Completes Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology Portfolio; 16/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF U.S. RIGHTS FOR CRESTOR; 10/04/2018 – I think that reviewing architectural drawings has to be universally popular — I love it. $PFE’s new digs; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF CHANTIX/CHAMPIX OBSERVED IN STUDY OF ADOLESCENT SMOKERS WAS SIMILAR TO THAT SEEN IN STUDIES OF ADULTS; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER’S BIOSIMILAR RETACRIT® (EPOETIN ALFA-EPBX) APPROVED BY U

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in Zix Corporation (ZIXI) by 43.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 126,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.89% . The institutional investor held 413,507 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.76 million, up from 287,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Zix Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $390.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.16. About 280,519 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 22/05/2018 – Zix Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 22/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q Adj EPS 7c; 03/04/2018 – ZIX BUYS SEATTLE-BASED ERADO TO EXPAND UNIFIED ARCHIVING,; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Rev $69M-$70.5M; 21/03/2018 New ZixCorp Channel with Progress Distribution and Proact IT Group AB to Help UK and European Enterprises Comply with New GDPR Rules; 16/05/2018 – Zix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 16c; 30/05/2018 – Zix to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6

More notable recent Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Canopy Growth, Levi, Twilio And More – Benzinga” on April 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Zix Closes Acquisition of AppRiver, Creating Leading Cloud-based Cybersecurity Solutions Provider – Business Wire” published on February 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Zix (ZIXI) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Zix (ZIXI) Lags Q1 Earnings Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zix Corporation Has Been On A Tear Since February 2018 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2018.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15 million and $408.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 137,346 shares to 61,941 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 41,812 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,781 shares, and cut its stake in Glaukos Corporation.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold ZIXI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 36.87 million shares or 2.16% more from 36.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perritt Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 100,000 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Prudential Incorporated accumulated 0% or 18,908 shares. First Manhattan holds 11,600 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Par Cap owns 0.01% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 71,900 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins Company The has 0% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 33,995 shares. Sei Invs holds 0% or 51,912 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 47,687 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Northern Tru holds 651,643 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 536,714 are held by Nuveen Asset Management Ltd. Ajo LP has invested 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Company reported 887,409 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citigroup holds 39,617 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Fin Grp accumulated 23,128 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.36B for 14.49 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Twin Capital Mngmt Inc owns 260,290 shares. Overbrook Mngmt Corporation owns 0.64% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 71,699 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP invested in 5.38 million shares or 0.76% of the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers reported 6,850 shares. Svcs Automobile Association reported 5.94M shares. Martin Currie Limited holds 19,150 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. The Arizona-based Ironwood Counsel Lc has invested 1.55% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Kj Harrison Prtnrs accumulated 23,480 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Stillwater Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 68,796 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.67% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1.02M shares. Somerset Ltd Llc stated it has 5,756 shares. Massachusetts-based Birch Hill Investment Advsrs Lc has invested 0.16% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Rwc Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 32,768 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus has 813,116 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Franklin Resources Inc accumulated 28.88 million shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks to Sell – Investorplace.com” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pfizer (PFE) Presents Interim Analysis Results from Phase 3 BEACON CRC Trial of BRAFTOVI, MEKTOVI and Cetuximab for Treatment of BRAFV600E-mCRC – StreetInsider.com” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 20% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.