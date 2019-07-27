Zix (ZIXI) Shareholder Archon Capital Management Trimmed Holding as Market Valuation Rose; As Wells Fargo (WFC) Shares Declined, Holder Connors Investor Services Cut Its Position by $1.22 Million

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo (WFC) by 9.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 25,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 257,419 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.44M, down from 282,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.3. About 21.55 million shares traded or 14.34% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 05/04/2018 – “Wells Fargo’s substantial underperformance has created a buying opportunity,” Saul Martinez says in a note to clients; 12/04/2018 – REV Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – JUST IN: Wells Fargo reaches agreement in principle to resolve securities fraud class action suit, will pay $480M as part of the settlement; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO: SEEING OVERCAPACITY IN MORTGAGE BUSINESS; 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – ORDERS REQUIRE COMPANY TO PAY $1 BLN IN TOTAL CIVIL MONEY PENALTIES; 24/05/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC Oll.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 26/04/2018 – Emma: Exclusive: Wells Fargo loses teachers union AFT over ties to NRA, guns

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zix Corp (ZIXI) by 63.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 976,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 557,991 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84M, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zix Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $495.48M market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $8.92. About 654,247 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 76.85% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 22/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 22/05/2018 – Zix Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Adj EPS 30c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 16c; 23/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Zix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIXI); 03/04/2018 – ZIX BUYS SEATTLE-BASED ERADO TO EXPAND UNIFIED ARCHIVING,; 16/05/2018 – Zix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

More notable recent Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Zix Closes Acquisition of AppRiver, Creating Leading Cloud-based Cybersecurity Solutions Provider – Business Wire” on February 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zix (ZIXI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks Under $10 That I Like: Zix Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zix reports preliminary Q4 and FY2018 results – Seeking Alpha” published on January 15, 2019 as well as Profitconfidential.com‘s news article titled: “This $6 Tech Stock Has Serious Upside Potential – Profit Confidential” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

Analysts await Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.07 EPS, up 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.03 per share. ZIXI’s profit will be $3.89M for 31.86 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Zix Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 600.00% EPS growth.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28M and $366.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 366,800 shares to 796,500 shares, valued at $121.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

