Zix (ZIXI) Shareholder Archon Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; As Nvidia (NVDA) Shares Declined, Holder Legacy Private Trust Has Trimmed Its Stake

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zix Corp (ZIXI) by 63.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 976,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.89% . The hedge fund held 557,991 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84 million, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zix Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $401.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.22. About 7,817 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 21/03/2018 New ZixCorp Channel with Progress Distribution and Proact IT Group AB to Help UK and European Enterprises Comply with New GDPR Rules; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Adj EPS 30c; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q EPS 4c; 22/05/2018 – Zix Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 16/05/2018 – Zix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Zix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Zix Strengthens MSP Program; 03/04/2018 – ZIX BUYS SEATTLE-BASED ERADO TO EXPAND UNIFIED ARCHIVING,

Legacy Private Trust decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 42.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust sold 12,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 16,898 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, down from 29,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $159.5. About 319,044 shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA and Arm Partner to Bring Deep Learning to Billions of IoT Devices; 27/03/2018 – US News: Nvidia Suspends Self-Driving Tests Globally; 08/03/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia Turing release date, news, and rumors; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and Al Initiatives; 19/04/2018 – Kraken Joins NVIDIA lnception Program; 30/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Gaming PC makers adjusting strategies under Nvidia GPP initiative; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.66; 27/03/2018 – U.S. opens probe into fatal Tesla crash, fire in California; 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS BEGINNING TO NORMALIZE

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AMD Stock: 3 Things You Should Know Post-Earnings – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Jensen Huang Alone Is Worth $15 Billion To Nvidia – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nvidia Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Nvidia (NVDA) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 31,454 shares to 64,834 shares, valued at $7.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 5,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,422 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Limited accumulated 26,160 shares. Crescent Park Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 1.68% or 53,407 shares. Birinyi Associates holds 0.7% or 9,150 shares. Impact Advsr Ltd Com holds 1.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 17,620 shares. Bell Bank reported 8,010 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 3.14 million shares. State Street reported 0.34% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd reported 379,788 shares. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) has invested 0.11% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Nine Masts Cap holds 0.22% or 3,861 shares. Finemark Bancshares Trust reported 1,261 shares stake. Tanaka Cap, a New York-based fund reported 370 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 117,893 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Tower Capital Limited Company (Trc) has invested 0.11% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 9,406 are held by Glenmede Na.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 12 investors sold ZIXI shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 36.10 million shares or 3.36% less from 37.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 80,006 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund LP reported 0.01% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Moreover, Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Co has 0% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 10,875 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Globeflex Cap L P, California-based fund reported 382,934 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.63 million shares stake. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Millennium Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 185,152 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 102,886 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Heritage Management has 0.01% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Cadence Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 440,889 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 46,090 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Archon Cap Lc reported 1.05% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI).