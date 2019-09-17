Zix (ZIXI) Shareholder Archon Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $4.57 Million as Stock Price Rose; Ing Groep Nv Boosted Its Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Position by $1.12 Million as Stock Price Declined

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 231.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 14,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 20,727 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61 million, up from 6,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $74.29. About 1.48M shares traded or 34.41% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical: New Expansion to Be Complete in 3Q; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chem 1Q Adj EPS $2.23; 30/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 08/05/2018 – Brad Lich to address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference; 03/04/2018 – China raises anti-dumping tariffs on ethylene glycol, diethylene glycol – commerce ministry; 29/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q EPS $2.00; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declared victory in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District Democratic primary after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zix Corp (ZIXI) by 91.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 507,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.89% . The hedge fund held 50,049 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $455,000, down from 557,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zix Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $439.79M market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.91. About 397,419 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 21/03/2018 New ZixCorp Channel with Progress Distribution and Proact IT Group AB to Help UK and European Enterprises Comply with New GDPR Rules; 29/05/2018 – Zix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Rev $69M-$70.5M; 16/05/2018 – Zix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – ZIX BUYS SEATTLE-BASED ERADO TO EXPAND UNIFIED ARCHIVING,; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 16c; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 10/04/2018 – Zix Strengthens MSP Program; 22/05/2018 – Zix Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q Adj EPS 7c

Analysts await Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.09 EPS, up 80.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ZIXI’s profit will be $5.00M for 21.97 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Zix Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold ZIXI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 36.87 million shares or 2.16% more from 36.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Financial Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 253,343 shares. Martin Tn holds 258,522 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Art Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 14,683 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Jane Street Gru Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 12,567 shares. 239,770 are held by Castleark Mngmt Ltd. Archon Capital Management Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 50,049 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0% or 4.42 million shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 211,459 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.05% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 21,430 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Com has 4,860 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 49,236 shares. Taylor Frigon Mngmt Lc reported 1.03% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). The California-based First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.01% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI).

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28M and $545.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 40,460 shares to 2.27M shares, valued at $23.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accuray Inc (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 708,313 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Biolase Inc.

More notable recent Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Struggling With Its 0.5% Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zix (ZIXI) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Profitconfidential.com published: “This $6 Tech Stock Has Serious Upside Potential – Profit Confidential” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zix (ZIXI) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Zix (ZIXI) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 50 investors sold EMN shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 106.65 million shares or 5.65% less from 113.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mgmt One Ltd holds 0.03% or 71,851 shares in its portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 3,015 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Corp reported 113,065 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Motco reported 396 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Qci Asset Mngmt Incorporated New York has invested 0% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Investec Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 2,866 shares or 0% of the stock. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 408,574 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Fund owns 2,890 shares. 175,284 are owned by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc. The New York-based Griffin Asset Management has invested 0.04% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). 5 were reported by Bartlett Limited Liability Company. Johnson Counsel Inc invested in 0.01% or 6,124 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Communications Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 6,475 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Meeder Asset reported 5,360 shares.

More notable recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Eastman Chemical Company’s (NYSE:EMN) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Eastman Chemical goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eastman Chemical Company: A Blue-Chip Set To Deliver Alpha – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.