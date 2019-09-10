Zix (ZIXI) Share Price Rose While Archon Capital Management Has Trimmed by $5.86 Million Its Holding; As Morgan Stanley (MS) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Abner Herrman & Brock Has Lowered by $1.17 Million Its Holding

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 23.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold 27,924 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 88,496 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74M, down from 116,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $43.4. About 8.12 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 27/04/2018 – GREENSKY INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 20/03/2018 – RWE AG RWEG.DE : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 22 FROM EUR 20.10; 13/04/2018 – Team ASEAN Storm Resilience Fund Aims to Help Communities Withstand Extreme Weather Events in Southeast Asia; Wins 2018 Morgan; 25/04/2018 – Siemens Healthineers Target Started at EUR34 by Morgan Stanley; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Non-Compensation Expenses $2.7B; 28/05/2018 – U.S. Equity Sales Drop 3.1% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 27/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY GENDER PAY GAP WIDENS TO 73% FOR BONUSES; 13/03/2018 – EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG EVKn.DE : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 38 EUROS FROM 37 EUROS; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 29/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Broker in Firestorm — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – Messy Court Fights for JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley — Barrons.com

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zix Corp (ZIXI) by 63.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 976,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.89% . The hedge fund held 557,991 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84 million, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zix Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.48M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $7.24. About 304,094 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 23/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 22/05/2018 – Zix Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 16c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Adj EPS 30c; 30/05/2018 – Zix to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIXI); 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q EPS 4c; 21/03/2018 New ZixCorp Channel with Progress Distribution and Proact IT Group AB to Help UK and European Enterprises Comply with New GDPR Rules; 03/04/2018 – Zix Acquires Seattle-Based Erado To Expand Its Unified Archiving, EDiscovery And Compliance Solutions

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $366.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 366,800 shares to 796,500 shares, valued at $121.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, up 80.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ZIXI’s profit will be $4.95M for 20.11 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Zix Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $1.98 billion for 8.89 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $648.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX) by 18,505 shares to 19,610 shares, valued at $4.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 24,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,027 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).