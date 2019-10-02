Zix (ZIXI) Reaches $6.86 After 5.00% Down Move; Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (HYI)’s Sentiment Is 1.14

The stock of Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.06% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $6.86. About 413,717 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 22/05/2018 – Zix Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 16/05/2018 – Zix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 16c; 22/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 03/04/2018 – ZIX BUYS SEATTLE-BASED ERADO TO EXPAND UNIFIED ARCHIVING,; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Adj EPS 30c; 10/04/2018 – Zix Strengthens MSP Program; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q Adj EPS 8cThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $381.41 million company. It was reported on Oct, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $6.52 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ZIXI worth $19.07 million less.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc (HYI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.29, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 16 investment professionals started new and increased holdings, while 14 sold and trimmed holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 5.61 million shares, down from 5.70 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 11 Increased: 13 New Position: 3.

Analysts await Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.09 EPS, up 80.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ZIXI’s profit will be $5.00M for 19.06 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Zix Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold Zix Corporation shares while 33 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 36.87 million shares or 2.16% more from 36.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp accumulated 0% or 108,442 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 32,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 211,459 shares in its portfolio. Wedge Capital Mngmt L L P Nc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). The Germany-based Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Iowa-based Principal Fincl Group Inc has invested 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Sei Invs holds 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) or 51,912 shares. First Manhattan Communication reported 11,600 shares. Ajo L P invested in 0% or 49,444 shares. 25,153 were reported by Mirador Prtnrs Limited Partnership. Castleark Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 239,770 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 26,506 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 651,643 are held by Northern Tru Corporation. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 1.66 million shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd invested in 0% or 312,645 shares.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention , and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) security solutions to the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors in the United States. The company has market cap of $381.41 million. The firm offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides ZixDirectory, an email encryption community to share identities; Best Method of Delivery, a patented solution designed to deliver email based on the senderÂ’s and recipientÂ’s communications environment and preferences; and ZixGateway, which automatically encrypts and decrypts messages with sensitive content.

Private Management Group Inc holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. for 811,111 shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 897,738 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Moreover, E&G Advisors Lp has 0.57% invested in the company for 89,650 shares. The Minnesota-based Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has invested 0.32% in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 349,413 shares.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $339.20 million. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. It currently has negative earnings. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $14.91. About 116,331 shares traded or 75.24% up from the average. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) has risen 7.15% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.15% the S&P500.

