Zix (ZIXI) Position Has Boosted by Eam Investors Llc; Vantage Investment Partners Raised Its Wellcare Health Plan (WCG) Stake by $5.30 Million as Share Value Rose

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plan (WCG) by 95.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 18,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 38,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.86 million, up from 19,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plan for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $6.6 during the last trading session, reaching $259.38. About 420,416 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 09/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.00-Adj EPS $10.30; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.47, EST. $1.96; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans to Buy Meridian Health Plan of Michigan for $2.5 Billion; 02/04/2018 – CORRECTED-US GOVT SETS 3.40 (NOT 1.84) PCT INCREASE IN AVERAGE PAYMENT RATE TO INSURERS FOR 2019 MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS CONTRACT WITH AHCCCS TO COORDINATE PROVISION OF HEALTHCARE SERVICES IN CENTRAL AND NORTH GEOGRAPHIC SERVICE AREAS; 23/05/2018 – Study Finds Connecting Patients with Social Services to Address Social Determinants of Health Generates Double-Digit Reduction; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS SERVICES UNDER NEW CONTRACT WITH AHCCCS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ON OCTOBER 1; 08/05/2018 – WellCare Announces Appearance At Investor Conference; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects Deal to Add 70c-80c to 2020 Adj EPS

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in Zix Corporation (ZIXI) by 43.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 126,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.89% . The institutional investor held 413,507 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.76 million, up from 287,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Zix Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $417.03M market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.43. About 489,223 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 03/04/2018 – ZIX BUYS SEATTLE-BASED ERADO TO EXPAND UNIFIED ARCHIVING,; 23/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIXI); 21/03/2018 New ZixCorp Channel with Progress Distribution and Proact IT Group AB to Help UK and European Enterprises Comply with New GDPR Rules; 10/04/2018 – Zix Strengthens MSP Program; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 16/05/2018 – Zix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q Adj EPS 7c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 16c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold ZIXI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 36.87 million shares or 2.16% more from 36.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,964 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Aperio Gru Lc reported 1,551 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md owns 26,506 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 33,995 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 887,409 shares. Kames Public Limited Co owns 269,127 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Par Mgmt reported 71,900 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association has 0% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 10,588 shares. Taylor Frigon Cap Ltd Liability reported 160,617 shares. 200,140 are owned by Panagora Asset Mngmt. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Ltd stated it has 203,372 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp Inc Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 0% or 89,581 shares. Group Incorporated One Trading LP owns 1,874 shares. Manchester Cap Ltd Co accumulated 4,860 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zix: The Mouse That Roared – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks Under $10 That I Like: Zix Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top 10 Stocks Under $20 – Nasdaq” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Zix (ZIXI) Q2 Beats Earnings and Revenue Estimates (Revised) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wilson County Schools Strengthens Email Security and Regulatory Compliance with Zix – Business Wire” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15 million and $408.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 4,556 shares to 35,159 shares, valued at $3.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 137,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,941 shares, and cut its stake in Upland Software Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 64 investors sold WCG shares while 142 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.03 million shares or 8.43% less from 48.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Css Limited Com Il has 0.05% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 2,900 shares. Gideon Cap has 0.3% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 3,076 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0.03% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). 1,925 are owned by Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Management Ltd. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp invested in 0.07% or 2,713 shares. Btg Pactual Glob Asset Mgmt Limited holds 2,500 shares. Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd has 0.01% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 7,658 shares. Paloma Communication has 5,614 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.05% or 3,635 shares. Artisan Limited Partnership holds 329,738 shares. Pentwater Capital Mngmt Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 400,900 shares. Howe And Rusling stated it has 12 shares. Sei Investments invested 0.02% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Mariner Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 1,781 shares. Partner Inv Mgmt Ltd Partnership, California-based fund reported 7,199 shares.

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion and $874.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5,069 shares to 21,739 shares, valued at $7.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway I (BRKA) by 4 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166 shares, and cut its stake in Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV).

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “IMPORTANT INVESTOR ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Lawsuits Against WellCare Health Plans, Inc., Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc., and Advanced Disposal Services, Inc.; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ WCG, BRSS, ADSW – GlobeNewswire” on May 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Centene and WellCare Announce Agreement Between WellCare and Anthem, Inc., to Divest Missouri and Nebraska Medicaid Plans – PRNewswire” published on September 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “The 10 Biggest Health Insurance Stocks – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Centene and WellCare Stockholders Approve Proposals Regarding Centene’s Pending Acquisition of WellCare – PRNewswire” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 30, 2019.