Zix (ZIXI) EPS Estimated At $0.09; Crestwood Advisors Raised Its United Technologies Com (UTX) Stake

Analysts expect Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to report $0.09 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 80.00% from last quarter's $0.05 EPS. ZIXI's profit would be $5.00 million giving it 21.33 P/E if the $0.09 EPS is correct. After having $0.08 EPS previously, Zix Corporation's analysts see 12.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.68. About 550,275 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500.

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) stake by 1212.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Crestwood Advisors Llc acquired 75,879 shares as United Technologies Corp Com (UTX)'s stock declined 5.64%. The Crestwood Advisors Llc holds 82,135 shares with $10.69M value, up from 6,256 last quarter. United Technologies Corp Com now has $117.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $135.67. About 2.60M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500.

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased Sanofi Sponsored Adr (NYSE:SNY) stake by 293,281 shares to 5,813 valued at $252,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) stake by 85,418 shares and now owns 5,812 shares. Ametek Inc New Com (NYSE:AME) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $155.25’s average target is 14.43% above currents $135.67 stock price. United Technologies had 9 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Cowen & Co upgraded the shares of UTX in report on Monday, June 24 to “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) rating on Monday, May 20. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $16400 target. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Bernstein on Tuesday, September 17. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Montecito National Bank Trust has 0.15% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 9,600 are owned by Paradigm Asset Management Com Limited Liability Com. Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.08% stake. Badgley Phelps And Bell has 0.35% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Patten Grp has 1.49% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 27,978 shares. Sarasin & Partners Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.94% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 854,420 shares. Hrt Limited accumulated 67,238 shares. Atlantic Union State Bank owns 59,868 shares. Cambridge Advisors has invested 0.32% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Buckhead Cap Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 2,089 shares. Mcmillion Capital accumulated 24,493 shares. Etrade Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 10,109 shares. 2,699 were reported by Town Country National Bank Tru Company Dba First Bankers Tru Company. Waters Parkerson & Commerce Ltd Co, Louisiana-based fund reported 44,328 shares. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0.38% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention , and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) security solutions to the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors in the United States. The company has market cap of $427.00 million. The firm offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides ZixDirectory, an email encryption community to share identities; Best Method of Delivery, a patented solution designed to deliver email based on the sender??s and recipient??s communications environment and preferences; and ZixGateway, which automatically encrypts and decrypts messages with sensitive content.

Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Zix (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Share Price Increased 119%