Zix (ZIXI) EPS Estimated At $0.07; Bok Financial (BOKF) Sellers Increased By 63.26% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to report $0.07 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 133.33% from last quarter’s $0.03 EPS. ZIXI’s profit would be $3.89M giving it 34.39 P/E if the $0.07 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Zix Corporation’s analysts see 600.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.63. About 418,058 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 76.85% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 21/03/2018 New ZixCorp Channel with Progress Distribution and Proact IT Group AB to Help UK and European Enterprises Comply with New GDPR Rules; 10/04/2018 – Zix Strengthens MSP Program; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Adj EPS 30c; 30/05/2018 – Zix to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 29/05/2018 – Zix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Zix Acquires Seattle-Based Erado To Expand Its Unified Archiving, EDiscovery And Compliance Solutions; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q EPS 4c; 03/04/2018 – ZIX BUYS SEATTLE-BASED ERADO TO EXPAND UNIFIED ARCHIVING,; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c

Bok Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) had an increase of 63.26% in short interest. BOKF’s SI was 868,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 63.26% from 532,100 shares previously. With 298,300 avg volume, 3 days are for Bok Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF)’s short sellers to cover BOKF’s short positions. The SI to Bok Financial Corporation’s float is 2.96%. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $77.26. About 196,297 shares traded or 36.44% up from the average. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 22.29% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 24/05/2018 – BOK Financial at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 11/04/2018 – BOK: TO WATCH TRADE CONDITIONS WITH OTHER COUNTRIES; 11/04/2018 – BOK: S.KOREA EXPORTS TO SUSTAIN GROWTH; 16/05/2018 – S.KOREA TO DISCLOSE FX POLICY DETAILS ON REGULAR BASIS -BOK, FIN MIN; 11/04/2018 – BOK: TO WATCH N.KOREA RISKS; 12/03/2018 – BOK Financial Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: EXTRA BUDGET TO HAVE POSITIVE IMPACT ON ECONOMY; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: RISING OIL PRICES TO HAVE LIMITED IMPACT ON S.KOREA ECONOMY FOR NOW; 02/04/2018 – Korean Bonds to Benefit as BOK Can’t Justify Hike: Markets Live; 17/05/2018 – BOK Financial Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 24

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention , and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) security solutions to the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors in the United States. The company has market cap of $534.92 million. The firm offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies. It has a 116.02 P/E ratio. It also provides ZixDirectory, an email encryption community to share identities; Best Method of Delivery, a patented solution designed to deliver email based on the sender??s and recipient??s communications environment and preferences; and ZixGateway, which automatically encrypts and decrypts messages with sensitive content.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold Zix Corporation shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 36.10 million shares or 3.36% less from 37.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan reported 11,600 shares. Bogle Inv Mgmt Lp De has 139,704 shares. Alliancebernstein L P holds 0% or 51,036 shares. Pennsylvania-based Ajo Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Bridgeway Cap reported 117,882 shares. Glenmede Tru Na owns 0% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 1,729 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P stated it has 2.54 million shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 74,787 shares. Citigroup Incorporated has 19,879 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ranger Invest Mgmt Lp reported 489,506 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Sg Americas Ltd Co stated it has 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Martingale Asset Management L P holds 139,734 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Prudential Finance Inc owns 32,048 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $257,490 activity. 3,000 shares were bought by KAISER GEORGE B, worth $257,490.

