Zix Corporation (ZIXI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) and Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zix Corporation 8 3.86 N/A 0.09 103.52 Talend S.A. 43 5.43 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Zix Corporation and Talend S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Zix Corporation and Talend S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zix Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 2.8% Talend S.A. 0.00% -185.9% -23.2%

Liquidity

0.4 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zix Corporation. Its rival Talend S.A.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Talend S.A. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zix Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Zix Corporation and Talend S.A. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zix Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Talend S.A. 1 0 1 2.50

$10.5 is Zix Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 35.66%. Competitively the consensus price target of Talend S.A. is $52, which is potential 29.48% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Zix Corporation is looking more favorable than Talend S.A., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.8% of Zix Corporation shares and 88.2% of Talend S.A. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.3% of Zix Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 2.7% are Talend S.A.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zix Corporation 1.56% -3.29% 9.89% 24.28% 70.6% 58.99% Talend S.A. -3.47% -14% -32.84% -8.53% -44.19% -11.52%

For the past year Zix Corporation had bullish trend while Talend S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Zix Corporation beats Talend S.A.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) security solutions to the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies. It also provides ZixDirectory, an email encryption community to share identities; Best Method of Delivery, a patented solution designed to deliver email based on the senderÂ’s and recipientÂ’s communications environment and preferences; and ZixGateway, which automatically encrypts and decrypts messages with sensitive content. In addition, the company offers ZixQuarantine, an email-specific data loss prevention solution that reduces deployment time; and ZixOne, a mobile email app, which provides access to corporate email while never allowing that data to be persistently stored on the device where it is vulnerable to loss or theft. Zix Corporation sells its email encryption, DLP, and ZixOne services through a direct sales force, and a network of resellers and other distribution partners. The company was formerly known as ZixIt Corporation and changed its name to Zix Corporation in 2002. Zix Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Talend S.A. provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The companyÂ’s Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application integration, master data management, cloud integration, and self-service data preparation products. It also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as indirectly through value added channel partners and resellers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Suresnes, France. Talend S.A. is a subsidiary of Talend Inc.