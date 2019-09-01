Zix Corporation (ZIXI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

As Application Software businesses, Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) and Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zix Corporation 8 3.53 N/A 0.09 103.52 Rapid7 Inc. 53 9.13 N/A -1.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see Zix Corporation and Rapid7 Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Zix Corporation and Rapid7 Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zix Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 2.8% Rapid7 Inc. 0.00% -60% -10.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.88 beta means Zix Corporation’s volatility is 12.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Rapid7 Inc.’s 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.19 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zix Corporation are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor Rapid7 Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Rapid7 Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zix Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Zix Corporation and Rapid7 Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zix Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Rapid7 Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Zix Corporation’s upside potential is 42.86% at a $10.5 average price target. Rapid7 Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $61.29 average price target and a 14.16% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Zix Corporation is looking more favorable than Rapid7 Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zix Corporation and Rapid7 Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.8% and 93.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.3% of Zix Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Rapid7 Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zix Corporation 1.56% -3.29% 9.89% 24.28% 70.6% 58.99% Rapid7 Inc. -6.06% 4.91% 15.61% 57.08% 120.15% 94.64%

For the past year Zix Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Rapid7 Inc.

Summary

Zix Corporation beats Rapid7 Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) security solutions to the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies. It also provides ZixDirectory, an email encryption community to share identities; Best Method of Delivery, a patented solution designed to deliver email based on the senderÂ’s and recipientÂ’s communications environment and preferences; and ZixGateway, which automatically encrypts and decrypts messages with sensitive content. In addition, the company offers ZixQuarantine, an email-specific data loss prevention solution that reduces deployment time; and ZixOne, a mobile email app, which provides access to corporate email while never allowing that data to be persistently stored on the device where it is vulnerable to loss or theft. Zix Corporation sells its email encryption, DLP, and ZixOne services through a direct sales force, and a network of resellers and other distribution partners. The company was formerly known as ZixIt Corporation and changed its name to Zix Corporation in 2002. Zix Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Rapid7, Inc. provides security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. It offers threat exposure management solutions, including Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their exposure to cyber risk; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and AppSpider, an application security testing solution. The company also provides incident detection and response solutions, such as InsightIDR, a cloud based offering for incident detection and response; Managed Detection and Response, a managed service, which provides customers with attacker behavior analytics, machine learning algorithms, and threat intelligence to hunt attackers; and incident response services that provide customers with access to security experts and experience. In addition, it offers Logentries, a cloud-based solution for collecting, searching, visualizing, and analyzing log data, as well as enables organizations to store and search data; and InsightOps, an IT operations solution to centralize machine data from organizationsÂ’ IT environments for operational awareness and control. Further, the company provides security advisory services, such as cyber security maturity assessment, incident response program development, security program development, Virtual CISO, IoT security, and threat modeling services. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves clients in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.