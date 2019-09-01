Zix Corporation (ZIXI)’s Financial Results Comparing With PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

As Application Software companies, Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) and PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zix Corporation 8 3.53 N/A 0.09 103.52 PROS Holdings Inc. 55 12.89 N/A -1.70 0.00

In table 1 we can see Zix Corporation and PROS Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Zix Corporation and PROS Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zix Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 2.8% PROS Holdings Inc. 0.00% -103.3% -13.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.88 beta means Zix Corporation’s volatility is 12.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. PROS Holdings Inc.’s 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Zix Corporation is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.4. The Current Ratio of rival PROS Holdings Inc. is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.2. PROS Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zix Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Zix Corporation and PROS Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zix Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 PROS Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Zix Corporation has an average price target of $11, and a 49.66% upside potential. Competitively PROS Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $69, with potential downside of -2.84%. The results provided earlier shows that Zix Corporation appears more favorable than PROS Holdings Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.8% of Zix Corporation shares and 97.14% of PROS Holdings Inc. shares. About 3.3% of Zix Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% are PROS Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zix Corporation 1.56% -3.29% 9.89% 24.28% 70.6% 58.99% PROS Holdings Inc. 6.65% 14.04% 42.41% 112.32% 92.45% 130.45%

For the past year Zix Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than PROS Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Zix Corporation beats PROS Holdings Inc.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) security solutions to the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies. It also provides ZixDirectory, an email encryption community to share identities; Best Method of Delivery, a patented solution designed to deliver email based on the senderÂ’s and recipientÂ’s communications environment and preferences; and ZixGateway, which automatically encrypts and decrypts messages with sensitive content. In addition, the company offers ZixQuarantine, an email-specific data loss prevention solution that reduces deployment time; and ZixOne, a mobile email app, which provides access to corporate email while never allowing that data to be persistently stored on the device where it is vulnerable to loss or theft. Zix Corporation sells its email encryption, DLP, and ZixOne services through a direct sales force, and a network of resellers and other distribution partners. The company was formerly known as ZixIt Corporation and changed its name to Zix Corporation in 2002. Zix Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. Its solutions allow customers to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution. It also provides a set of integrated revenue management software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of PROS Revenue Management, PROS O&D, PROS Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, PROS PAV, PROS Group Sales Optimizer, PROS Analytics for Airlines, PROS Network Revenue Planning, PROS Cruise Pricing and Revenue Management, and PROS Hotel Revenue Management. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.