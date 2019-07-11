Zix Corporation (ZIXI)’s Financial Results Comparing With FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

We will be comparing the differences between Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) and FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zix Corporation 8 6.68 N/A 0.09 105.91 FireEye Inc. 16 3.78 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Zix Corporation and FireEye Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zix Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 2.8% FireEye Inc. 0.00% -38.2% -9.3%

Volatility & Risk

Zix Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 4.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.96 beta. Competitively, FireEye Inc.’s beta is 0.95 which is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Zix Corporation is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.4. The Current Ratio of rival FireEye Inc. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. FireEye Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zix Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zix Corporation and FireEye Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zix Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 FireEye Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Zix Corporation has a 5.11% upside potential and a consensus price target of $10.5. On the other hand, FireEye Inc.’s potential upside is 38.29% and its average price target is $21.67. The information presented earlier suggests that FireEye Inc. looks more robust than Zix Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.7% of Zix Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.4% of FireEye Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.3% of Zix Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 2.8% are FireEye Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zix Corporation -10.56% 23.77% 12.97% 39.73% 76.85% 62.65% FireEye Inc. -2.21% -3.61% -8.61% -19.9% -12.08% -4.38%

For the past year Zix Corporation has 62.65% stronger performance while FireEye Inc. has -4.38% weaker performance.

Summary

Zix Corporation beats FireEye Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) security solutions to the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies. It also provides ZixDirectory, an email encryption community to share identities; Best Method of Delivery, a patented solution designed to deliver email based on the senderÂ’s and recipientÂ’s communications environment and preferences; and ZixGateway, which automatically encrypts and decrypts messages with sensitive content. In addition, the company offers ZixQuarantine, an email-specific data loss prevention solution that reduces deployment time; and ZixOne, a mobile email app, which provides access to corporate email while never allowing that data to be persistently stored on the device where it is vulnerable to loss or theft. Zix Corporation sells its email encryption, DLP, and ZixOne services through a direct sales force, and a network of resellers and other distribution partners. The company was formerly known as ZixIt Corporation and changed its name to Zix Corporation in 2002. Zix Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides vector-specific appliance and cloud-based solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances. It also offers Security-as-a-Service solutions comprising cloud-based Email Threat Prevention solution; FireEye Helix platform; and FireEye-as-a-Service managed service; threat intelligence subscriptions, such as Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, Advanced Threat Intelligence, and FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence; and customer support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides professional services, including incident response, compromise assessments, and related security consulting services; cyber threat intelligence services; and training services. It serves telecommunications providers, financial services entities, Internet search engines, social networking sites, stock exchanges, electrical grid operators, networking vendors, oil and gas companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and local and international governmental agencies. FireEye, Inc. provides its products and services through distributors, resellers, and strategic partners in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other regions. The company was formerly known as NetForts, Inc. and changed its name to FireEye, Inc. in September 2005. FireEye, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.