Zix Corporation (ZIXI)’s Financial Results Comparing With DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR)

Both Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) and DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zix Corporation 8 6.74 N/A 0.09 105.91 DropCar Inc. 2 0.88 N/A -12.05 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Zix Corporation and DropCar Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zix Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 2.8% DropCar Inc. 0.00% -252.4% -159.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.96 beta indicates that Zix Corporation is 4.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, DropCar Inc. has a 2.48 beta which is 148.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zix Corporation are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor DropCar Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. DropCar Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zix Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Zix Corporation and DropCar Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zix Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 DropCar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Zix Corporation is $10.5, with potential upside of 4.17%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Zix Corporation and DropCar Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.7% and 1.5%. Zix Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 3.3%. Comparatively, DropCar Inc. has 21.43% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zix Corporation -10.56% 23.77% 12.97% 39.73% 76.85% 62.65% DropCar Inc. -13.76% -33.47% -28.26% -34% -85.07% 29.86%

For the past year Zix Corporation was more bullish than DropCar Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Zix Corporation beats DropCar Inc.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) security solutions to the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies. It also provides ZixDirectory, an email encryption community to share identities; Best Method of Delivery, a patented solution designed to deliver email based on the senderÂ’s and recipientÂ’s communications environment and preferences; and ZixGateway, which automatically encrypts and decrypts messages with sensitive content. In addition, the company offers ZixQuarantine, an email-specific data loss prevention solution that reduces deployment time; and ZixOne, a mobile email app, which provides access to corporate email while never allowing that data to be persistently stored on the device where it is vulnerable to loss or theft. Zix Corporation sells its email encryption, DLP, and ZixOne services through a direct sales force, and a network of resellers and other distribution partners. The company was formerly known as ZixIt Corporation and changed its name to Zix Corporation in 2002. Zix Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

DropCar, Inc. provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers. Its technology platform blends the efficiency and scale of cloud computing, machine learning, and connected cars with the trained drivers to move cars to/from fully staffed, secure garages to/from the people or businesses who own them. The company provides its mobile app for consumers to ease the cost and stress of owning a car in the city; and enterprise platform for dealerships, leasing companies, OEMs, and shared mobility companies to reduce costs, streamline logistics, and deepen relationships with customers. DropCar, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.