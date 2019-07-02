Zix Corporation (ZIXI) and Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Comparison side by side

Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) and Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zix Corporation 8 6.38 N/A 0.09 105.91 Xunlei Limited 3 0.89 N/A -0.61 0.00

Demonstrates Zix Corporation and Xunlei Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Zix Corporation and Xunlei Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zix Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 2.8% Xunlei Limited 0.00% -10.4% -8%

Volatility and Risk

Zix Corporation’s current beta is 0.96 and it happens to be 4.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Xunlei Limited’s beta is 1.72 which is 72.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Zix Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, Xunlei Limited which has a 3.4 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Xunlei Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zix Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Zix Corporation and Xunlei Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zix Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Xunlei Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Zix Corporation has a 9.95% upside potential and a consensus target price of $10.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Zix Corporation and Xunlei Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.7% and 18.3%. Insiders held 3.3% of Zix Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.39% of Xunlei Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zix Corporation -10.56% 23.77% 12.97% 39.73% 76.85% 62.65% Xunlei Limited -5.01% -6.4% -5.57% -50.99% -75.86% -5.29%

For the past year Zix Corporation has 62.65% stronger performance while Xunlei Limited has -5.29% weaker performance.

Summary

Zix Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Xunlei Limited.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) security solutions to the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies. It also provides ZixDirectory, an email encryption community to share identities; Best Method of Delivery, a patented solution designed to deliver email based on the senderÂ’s and recipientÂ’s communications environment and preferences; and ZixGateway, which automatically encrypts and decrypts messages with sensitive content. In addition, the company offers ZixQuarantine, an email-specific data loss prevention solution that reduces deployment time; and ZixOne, a mobile email app, which provides access to corporate email while never allowing that data to be persistently stored on the device where it is vulnerable to loss or theft. Zix Corporation sells its email encryption, DLP, and ZixOne services through a direct sales force, and a network of resellers and other distribution partners. The company was formerly known as ZixIt Corporation and changed its name to Zix Corporation in 2002. Zix Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games, including Web games and MMOGs through its gaming platform; online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2016, its platform had approximately 152 million monthly unique visitors. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.