Zix Corporation (ZIXI) and Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Contrasting side by side

Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) and Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zix Corporation 8 0.93 47.88M 0.09 103.52 Shopify Inc. 352 9.66 100.44M -0.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Zix Corporation and Shopify Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Zix Corporation and Shopify Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zix Corporation 635,856,573.71% 9.2% 2.8% Shopify Inc. 28,508,174.39% -3.9% -3.5%

Risk & Volatility

Zix Corporation is 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.88 beta. Competitively, Shopify Inc.’s beta is 1.31 which is 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.4 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zix Corporation. Its rival Shopify Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.6 and 12.6 respectively. Shopify Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zix Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Zix Corporation and Shopify Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zix Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Shopify Inc. 2 4 11 2.65

The upside potential is 64.92% for Zix Corporation with consensus price target of $11. Competitively the consensus price target of Shopify Inc. is $336, which is potential 9.79% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Zix Corporation is looking more favorable than Shopify Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zix Corporation and Shopify Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.8% and 77.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.3% of Zix Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.43% of Shopify Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zix Corporation 1.56% -3.29% 9.89% 24.28% 70.6% 58.99% Shopify Inc. -3.55% 4.33% 29.66% 95.7% 114.67% 129.6%

For the past year Zix Corporation was less bullish than Shopify Inc.

Summary

Zix Corporation beats on 8 of the 13 factors Shopify Inc.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) security solutions to the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies. It also provides ZixDirectory, an email encryption community to share identities; Best Method of Delivery, a patented solution designed to deliver email based on the senderÂ’s and recipientÂ’s communications environment and preferences; and ZixGateway, which automatically encrypts and decrypts messages with sensitive content. In addition, the company offers ZixQuarantine, an email-specific data loss prevention solution that reduces deployment time; and ZixOne, a mobile email app, which provides access to corporate email while never allowing that data to be persistently stored on the device where it is vulnerable to loss or theft. Zix Corporation sells its email encryption, DLP, and ZixOne services through a direct sales force, and a network of resellers and other distribution partners. The company was formerly known as ZixIt Corporation and changed its name to Zix Corporation in 2002. Zix Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, and leverage analytics and reporting. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.